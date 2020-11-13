In order to prepare ‘Jack Nation for the imminent start of the 2020-21 seasons of Lumberjack and Ladyjack Basketball, SFA and the Purple Lights Fund will partner to put on a virtual ‘Jack Madness event Tuesday. The event will take place inside William R. Johnson Coliseum but has been moved to a digital format in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 as well as ongoing construction in and around William R. Johnson Coliseum.
The new format will allow fans to engage and follow along with the event live on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN3 or + to be announced later), and consists of scrimmages, skills competitions and giveaways throughout the event, which is set for a 7 p.m tip-off. Rob Meyers will be on the call for the ’Jacks throughout the event, which is set to run for approximately 75 minutes.
The event is open to students with a valid SFA ID, who may enter in the main entrance of the coliseum and sit on the west side of the arena.
This season’s event will feature some familiar components, including an introduction to the 2020-21 Lumberjack and Ladyjack players and coaches, a three-point shooting competition, a dunk contest judged by former Lumberjack greats, and live scrimmages by both teams.
Lumberjacks — The 2020-21 men’s roster will feature an experienced group of players with a senior-led core, similar to the makeup of the 2019-20 group that posted a 28-3 record and claimed the Southland Conference title.
The team will need to account for 45% of its scoring from last season’s mark of 2,499 points, which equated to an 80.6 points per game average.
Seniors Gavin Kensmil and Roti Ware earned Southland Preseason All-Conference First and Second Team honors for the upcoming season, respectively, while Cameron Johnson also returns after a campaign in which he averaged 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
The Lumberjacks were chosen to finish first in the Southland Conference in the league’s annual preseason coaches poll last week, accounting for 278 total votes and 17 of the 26 available first-place tallies.
Ladyjacks — With two of the Southland Conference’s best suiting up for the Ladyjacks in 2020-21, the ceiling is high for Mark Kellogg and company in the upcoming campaign.
The Ladyjacks are hungry to improve on a 23-win campaign in 2019-20, which marked the fourth-straight season of at least 23 wins for the squad. Aiyana Johnson and Stephanie Visscher were each selections to the league’s Preseason All-Conference Teams after averaging 13.3 points and 8.3 and 6.4 rebounds per game last season, respectively.
Sophomore Zya Nugent broke out in her freshman campaign and will begin her sophomore season as a SLC Preseason Second Team selection alongside her teammates.
With the Ladyjacks’ selection as the favorites to win the 2020-21 Southland Conference title in the preseason poll, fans of SFA basketball have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming campaign. The Ladyjacks tallied 275 total votes and 14 of the 26 first-place votes in the poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.