The Lufkin Police Department will conduct a memorial service on Sunday for Randy Stallard, the retired LPD officer who died Nov. 2.

Stallard served as a patrol officer with LPD for 28 years before retiring earlier this year. He spent the next several weeks as a school resource officer for Central ISD before falling ill.

The service will take place at 3 p.m. at Timber Creek Church.

The family has asked that in lieu flowers or plants, donations be made to the scholarship fund in Stallard’s name using the following information:

LPD Cares Attn: Randy Stallard Memorial Scholarship Fund, 300 E. Shepherd Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904; or use PayPal at lpdcares@gmail.com.

LPD Cares is a nonprofit organization, through the Lufkin Police Department, that focuses on underprivileged kids.