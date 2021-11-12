featured Lufkin Police Department conducting tribute to Stallard The Lufkin Daily News Nov 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email STALLARD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lufkin Police Department will conduct a memorial service on Sunday for Randy Stallard, the retired LPD officer who died Nov. 2.Stallard served as a patrol officer with LPD for 28 years before retiring earlier this year. He spent the next several weeks as a school resource officer for Central ISD before falling ill.The service will take place at 3 p.m. at Timber Creek Church.The family has asked that in lieu flowers or plants, donations be made to the scholarship fund in Stallard’s name using the following information:LPD Cares Attn: Randy Stallard Memorial Scholarship Fund, 300 E. Shepherd Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904; or use PayPal at lpdcares@gmail.com.LPD Cares is a nonprofit organization, through the Lufkin Police Department, that focuses on underprivileged kids. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lufkin Police Department Officer Police Randy Stallard Memorial Scholarship Fund Memorial Service Fund Lpd Cares Attn Donation Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festivalPolice apprehend two involved in shooting at Pinewood Park ApartmentsPedestrian flown to Tyler hospital after being struck by car on Highway 59Grand jury indicts Diboll man in August slayingSTALLARD: Hoping my little brother’s weirdness catches on with othersAbbott appoints 3 to ANRA BoardCounty deliberates the role of county commissionersTwo men accused in February shooting also among those indictedMan sentenced to 40 years for drug crimesLufkin police make two additional arrests related to Monday's Pinewood Park shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
