The Western Athletic Conference season opener between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, originally scheduled for Thursday in William R. Johnson Coliseum has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the UTRGV program.
Any potential adjustments will be announced prior to the start of conference play. SFA is currently working with the conference regarding rescheduling dates and parameters.
It will be SFA’s second consecutive canceled game.
The originally scheduled contest between the SFA and the Jackson State Tigers on Dec. 21 was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the JSU team. The game will not be rescheduled.
Individuals who purchased tickets for this game can choose to either make a donation toward the Purple Lights Fund or apply credit to another game of choice this season. For any questions or additional information, call the SFA Athletic Ticket Office at (936) 468-5225 or email at tickets@sfasu.edu.
SFA is coming off an 80-72 loss to Kansas in its most recent outing. The Lumberjacks hung with Top 10 Kansas until the final minute when the Lumberjakcs were finally able to pull away. David Kachelries led SFA with 18 points, while Gavin Kensmil had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Lady Jacks get forfeit win for conference opener — The Western Athletic Conference matchup between the SFA Ladyjacks and the Lamar Cardinals scheduled for New Year’s Day was canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Lamar team.
SFA was awarded the conference win as Lamar will take the loss in the league standings. Overall records will not be affected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.