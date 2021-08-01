Lufkin police arrested a man on deadly conduct, evading arrest and other charges late Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Southwood Drive, according to a police report.
Officers responding to the call around 10:30 p.m. located the suspect’s vehicle after being provided a description by witnesses.
The suspect, later identified as D’Corian Daylion Haywood, 20, of Lufkin, allegedly fled from officers in a red 2006 Hummer H3 but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, the report states.
The Hummer, of which Haywood was the only occupant, contained a firearm matching the description provided by witnesses, along with spent shell casings, according to the report.
Haywood was booked into the Angelina County Jail early Sunday on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a vehicle while engaged in organized criminal activity, according to county records. He also had a warrant out of Harris County for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
His bond was set at a collective $59,000 and he remained in the county jail late Sunday.
