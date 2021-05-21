From Monday through Thursday, Lufkin received 2.69 inches of rain. Due to the tropical storm threat that could move into the Texas coast this evening, Lufkin could potentially receive another 1-2 inches of rain throughout the remainder of the weekend.
“Thursday morning, a band of heavy rain and storms inundated portions of eastern and central Louisiana, an area that, up until Wednesday night, had missed out on the most persistent rain," according to AccuWeather.com. "By Thursday night the rain and thunderstorms retreated back over the Gulf of Mexico and began to shift back west and show signs of rotation. The disturbance has a high chance of developing into an organized tropical system by later (today). Conditions are conducive enough for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico.”
“The tropical disturbance is unnamed right now,” said Matt Hemingway of the National Weather Service. “It could see a name; it’s not uncommon to see a storm or two before June begins, as we normally see a lot of rain in May — but not this much.”
Through Thursday, Lufkin has seen 9.05 inches of rain this month. On average for this period of time, Lufkin would normally receive about 2.91 inches of rain. For the entire month of May, Lufkin normally receives 4.67 inches of rain.
“Rain could potentially fall the entire weekend,” Hemingway said. “But as pressure increases, it subtracts the chances of rain.”
