Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will in October host “Blue Crush,” an exhibition from Leigh Merrill, an associate professor of art at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The exhibition runs Oct. 4-28 at the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery on the AC campus. An artist’s reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the ACA foyer.
Merrill describes the work as “a series of photographs of constructed realities, assembled from multiple sources, digitally collaged photographic and video works that explore the impact of desire, simulation and perception on our contemporary landscapes.”
Merrill has taken part in exhibitions throughout the United States and abroad in venues such as the Phoenix Art Museum, the diRosa Art Preserve, The Lawndale Art Center, FotoFest International, the Fries Museum (Netherlands) and the Museum of Texas Tech University.
Her work has been included in online and print publications including the Washington Post, Afterimage Magazine, Places Journal, Dwell.com, BLDGBLOG blog, the Dallas Morning News and the Houston Chronicle.
In her artist’s statement, Merrill says:
“My artwork explores photographic perception and the physical and cultural formation of place. I am interested in photography’s ability to be evidence of existence — creating an image with seeming veracity — and simultaneously, a system to mediate and construct reality. I use photography as a tool to observe and then digitally combine my photographs to construct spaces that do not exist, allowing the creation of images that, through metaphor and illusion, reveal both the desire and simulacrum present around us and within photography itself.”
Merrill currently is represented by the Liliana Bloch Gallery in Dallas.
Both the exhibition and reception are open to the public.
