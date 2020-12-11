So, there I was, performing my best imitation of a Christmas ornament.
The problem? It was in March, not December. And it wasn’t in my house. There wasn’t even a tree involved.
My ornament emulation occurred in March of ’80 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. AKA, “boot camp.”
Specifically, I was on the obstacle course. Sadly, I was hung up on the first obstacle. Again.
A single iron bar hanging between two posts. Not even close to the most challenging obstacle on the course. All I had to do was jump high, grab the bar and climb over it.
I screwed it up so many times I thought they’d name it after me.
Wait. Give me a little credit here. If I’d been able to perform the task any way I wanted, I had enough upper body strength (thanks, steel mill) to do monkey flips or gymnastics over the sucker.
But no. The drill instructors wanted us to use a specific technique involving our legs to climb over the bar. Their logic was sound. If a real Marine’s gonna climb something, he’s probably going to be carrying a ton of gear. He’d need every body part working in unison to make it happen.
My teenaged body knew nothing of unison. I had some strength. My issue was with coordination. I possessed none. Zero. I was the gangly fool who could trip over air. The ox who could breathe on something breakable — and break it. All my high school dance floor failures (stomping feet and tripping the ladies) somehow had followed me all the way to California.
It was embarrassing, to say the least. Once I got past the first obstacle, I could handle everything else — as long as it didn’t require any semblance of actual agility.
But hanging out on that stupid bar? I held up the whole platoon so many times they decided I needed to go last every time afterward. I seem to remember some of the names my fellow recruits called me, none of which had anything to do with Christmas.
There I hung, just swinging back and forth helplessly, as my DI whacked my butt with a stick and told me I looked like a “(something, something) Christmas ornament.” He even sang a loud, glass-gargling version of “O Christmas Tree” to add to my humiliation.
My dad’s favorite Christmas carol. Ruined for all eternity just because his eldest son decided to dangle off a bar like drunk ape.
Funny how some stuff sticks with a person. All these years later, I can’t hear “O Christmas Tree” without thinking of my dad first and my drill instructor next. Every time I watch my wife hang an ornament on our tree, I fully expect her to whack my booty with a stick and tell me to get moving.
The longer we live, the more (and stranger) are our associations with every part of Christmas. If I see any pic of a reindeer, I’m reminded of the time my dad, my brothers and I took a mounted buck’s head off our living room wall, put some red foil over its nose, and sneaked outside our little sister’s window. Our intentions were pure. We thought she’d be thrilled to have Rudolph come peeking through her window.
She was thrilled — at least until she saw the Polaroid pic our mom shot. The pic showed a detached deer’s head with a pair of arms holding it out. Even now, I remember the screams. I don’t know how Donna isn’t in some sort of permanent intensive therapy.
Carolers? Always thought they were so cool, until a group showed up one Christmas Eve with a totally wasted guy in tow. While everyone else sang “Silent Night,” the drunk dude was belting out every Ozzy Osbourne song he knew at the top of his lungs. I was trying to sing along with him, and I thought his own friends would beat both of us into snow cones.
And Christmas trees. How can anyone think badly of a Christmas tree? They’re beautiful, like the big one I helped a buddy find and cut down out in Arizona. He was excited about surprising his family with it.
Instead, he and I got the big surprise. We hadn’t tied the tree trunk as securely as we’d thought, and the first time he hit his brakes heading down a hill, the trunk came smashing through the back windshield and right through the front. I still don’t know how it missed us, but I’ve still got splinters and sap in my ears.
Oh, and Christmas angels. Come on, Stallard. Surely you don’t have any issues with those precious angels. Right?
Well ... yeah, I do. I was trying to place one of those lighted angels on top of a friend’s tree, and I joked about feeling weird while sticking my hand up an angel’s skirt. Either the angel didn’t have a sense of humor or there was a short in the wiring, because the next thing I knew, my hand was sparking and I was lying flat on my back.
Y’all can keep those sweet little angels. I don’t trust ’em as far as they can throw me.
With all these weird, accumulated associations, it’s a wonder a guy can enjoy anything about the Christmas season.
Oh, but I do. I really, really do.
Aside from my angel-phobia and an irrational fear of trees trying to smash my thick skull, I manage to absorb every bit of this holiday I can get. Santa could fly over my house with eight headless reindeer, and it won’t crush my Christmas spirit one bit.
This time of year is special for those of us fortunate enough to enjoy it. It’s a reminder of just how lucky I am, and it’s the perfect time to trade 11 months of grouchy for some holiday cheer. The music, the lights and everything else team up to give me a feeling I don’t allow myself to feel nearly enough the rest of the year.
I get happy, I get excited and I get hopeful — all wrapped in one big, still-clumsy old fart package. Man, I love me some Christmas.
Who knows? Maybe I can get that inebriated caroler to visit again.
He can sing me his Ozzy version of “O Christmas Tree.”
And I can show him my best impersonation of a Christmas ornament.
