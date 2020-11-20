Former Lufkin High School teacher and coach Cameron Blake Davis, 31, has been arrested.
Davis was arrested by Lufkin ISD police Thursday for attempting to obtain controlled substance through fraudulent means, according to Angelina County jail records.
The charge is a second-degree felony. Davis is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Lufkin ISD said the district cannot provide information on personnel issues, but they can confirm that Davis was arrested and is no longer with the district. The Lufkin ISD police department will continue to assist with the ongoing investigation, they said.
Davis was a health and PE teacher as well as a linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator. He was a former Lufkin football player.
