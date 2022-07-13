Is it only me? Or was the recently nationalized June 19 (representionally, “Juneteenth”) celebration fall short of expectations? Having been legislated by President Joe Biden as a national holiday, one would expect it to have been a more joyous celebration than that exhibited. The Black community, as a leader in this year’s celebration, was not a noticeable factor.
Where were The Top Ladies of Distinction? Where were The Concerned Black Men? Where were Delta Sigma Thetas? Where was the leadership of the NAACP? Where was the Citizens Chamber of Commerce Democratic Leadership?
Rather than the annual celebration of Juneteenth spurred by The Fellowship Club headed by Robert McGee and where everyone was filled with a free barbecue dinner, this year’s celebration left a lot of stomachs empty. (What? No red soda water?)
Don’t get me wrong. I do understand the atmosphere of unity of the races as expressed by our mayor. However, the job of preparation of the celebratory event should be left up to the membership of the various organizations being honored. I am certain that Mexican American Celebration will be prepared by Mexican American citizens, not by the city or members of the city council.
I do adhere to the premise that “United we stand, divided we fall.” Nevertheless, when it comes to an empty stomach and a good time, all of us have different tastes.
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
