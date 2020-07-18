CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial now has the most accredited cardiovascular program in Texas after receiving two new recognitions from the American College of Cardiology Accreditations Services.
The hospital has been accredited in both Electrophysiology and Cardiac Catheterization Lab with PCI.
The accreditations recognize the facility’s ability to demonstrate expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to the cardiac cath lab for care, according to the American College of Cardiology. In order to achieve the accreditations, the facility underwent a rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff and physicians’ abilities to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the facility for cardiac care.
“CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has demonstrated its commitment to providing Deep East Texas with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Phillip D. Levy, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACCAccreditation Services is proud to award CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin with both the Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI and Electrophysiology Accreditation.”
“To be the most accredited cardiovascular program in Texas is a tremendous honor and achievement for our team and for CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin,’’ Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, FACC, chief of cardiology at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and ACC Cardiovascular Champion, said. ‘‘For nearly 40 years our vision at The Heart Institute has been to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health in Deep East Texas, one of the most prevalent areas for cardiovascular disease in the state. Our collaboration with CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and the hard work of our team has made that vision possible.”
Facilities that achieve these accreditations meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education, improved patient outcomes and more effective and efficient disease control, Levy said.
The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care including those achieved by the Lufkin hospital.
“Achieving accreditations through this nationally recognized organization demonstrates CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin’s continued dedication to the care of cardiovascular patients in Deep East Texas,’’ said Stacy Garcia, the hospital’s market administrator of service lines and member of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Performance Measures. ‘‘I am proud of what our entire team has accomplished over the years to ensure our patients are receiving exceptional quality care right here at home.”
“These achievements are the result of collaborative efforts between nurses, physicians, and hospital staff,’’ said Dr. M. Musa Khan, FACC, the medical director of the hospital’s cath lab. ‘‘We have built a program which exemplifies a culture of patient safety and excellence and demonstrates our ability to provide better patient care, reduced time to treatment, better coordination of care, reduced length-of-stay, reduced hospital readmissions, improved patient outcomes and quality of life.”
“We at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial are proud to work with health care partners like The Heart Institute of East Texas to achieve great things such as the numerous ACC accreditations and HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence designation,” said Monte Bostwick, CEO and market president. “These accreditations from the ACC emphasize the value our team puts on providing quality patient care to the patients of Deep East Texas.”
The ACC Cardiac Catheterization Lab with PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) accreditation is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety, according to ACC. The hospitals ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol and time out procedures is fully coordinated and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.
The ACC Electrophysiology Accreditation recognizes hospitals that have taken part in completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, a rigorous onsite review and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the precise care of EP lab patients.
Electrophysiology labs provide care for patients with arrhythmias and may employ treatments such as cardiac ablation and implantable devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators.
