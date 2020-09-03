A lack of donations generated in her latest campaign to help Hurricane Laura victims has local business owner Kellie Randolph concerned about how she will help those in need.
For years now, through Kellie Gann & Co. Photography, Randolph has donated time, space and goods to help those in need across the spectrum of necessities. She has gathered donations to take to natural disaster victims and donated funds generated from her studio’s photography to movements close to her heart.
For Hurricane Harvey, her initiative collected more than a dozen truckloads of goods to help survivors get back on their feet, or at the very least, give them a few basic essentials to hold onto until they could.
“The outpouring of support and donations was enough to shut my business down while we organized truckload after truckload to take supplies all over,” she said. “It was a massive effort.”
On top of the truck and trailer loads, her initiative helped those in Angelina County specifically because of the outpouring of support.
For smaller issues, there has been smaller turnout, but she never expected to not receive any donations to take to neighbors in surrounding counties suffering from the damage of Laura.
“This time we’re pushing and pushing and pushing, and people are sharing, they think it’s great. But not one person has dropped off anything,” she said.
Randolph has spent long hours at her studio waiting for supplies that have yet to come as her deadline for the fundraiser approaches. The only donations she’s received were ones she made herself. She can’t keep the studio closed forever and is worried that her efforts have been for naught.
“Maybe people don’t want to give anything right now because we’re all suffering with the pandemic and job losses,” she said.
There were nearly 3,000 unemployed in Angelina County at the end of July — the August unemployment statistics will be released by the state on Sept. 18. And this doesn’t count the number of people living on reduced wages to keep smaller businesses going.
“I just feel like when things happen, we have a responsibility to step up and do something,” Randolph said. “But I can’t go door to door and make people donate.”
Instead, she’s asking that people look for what they can spare. She has asked specifically for:
■ Diapers, wipes, formula, nursing water and bottles
■ First aid kit supplies
■ Cleaning supplies
■ Personal hygiene items
■ New clothing and shoes of all sizes
■ Bottled water and snacks
■ Blankets or sleeping bags
■ Pack ’n Play portable play yards
■ Flashlights and batteries
■ Toilet paper and paper towels.
“Think about what you would need in this situation,” she said. “What if you were relying on the charity of others to clothe your children or to clean and repair your home after it was flooded?”
She believes neighbors should come together to support and help each other so more people have a chance to come back from this type of devastation.
Randolph has extended the drop-off dates and times so those interested have time to pull their donations together.
Items can be dropped off at 121 E. Shepherd Ave. in downtown Lufkin on:
■ 10 a.m. to noon and from 2-5:30 p.m. Friday
■ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday
■ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
■ 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
■ 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 10
■ 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11
For those with questions on how or what to donate, contact Randolph at (409) 622-1040.
