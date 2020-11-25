The Hemphill and Six Mile Volunteer Fire Departments each received a $200,000 cost-share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
State Rep. Chris Paddie, County Judge Daryl Melton, Mayor Robert Hamilton, both fire chiefs and department members were present for a check presentation celebrating the new tenders purchased with these funds.
“The Texas A&M System and The Texas A&M Forest Service are here to support and thank the volunteer firefighters in rural Texas who make sacrifices every day for their communities,” Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said. “Lawmakers — like Representative Chris Paddie — also deserve praise for understanding the need to protect the people and property of rural Texas.”
Fire Chief Lonnie Johnston of the Six Mile VFD and Fire Chief Glen Chance of the Hemphill VFD believe the new additions will resolve the lack of a water source in their areas.
“The Six Mile VFD tender has a 2,000-gallon water tank and will be our front-line apparatus, increasing our water capacity on arrival at a fire scene and will be especially beneficial in the areas where there aren’t many fire hydrants,” Johnston said.
Enhancing wildfire preparedness in areas likely to experience large, long-duration wildfires that impact human life and property is necessary for efficient and effective response, and having safe, up-to-date vehicles is important.
“The Hemphill VFD tender is replacing a 1994 truck and will serve as a combination apparatus for structural and wildland firefighting and can carry 1,850-gallons of water” Chance said. “It will allow for greater firefighting power since it carries more water and was built with increased firefighting safety as well.”
The National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, mandated by Congress in 2009, is a strategic and collaborative process involving all stakeholders across all landscapes to seek meaningful progress toward solutions of wildfire management issues, including safe and effective wildfire response.
Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by the Texas Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
