There were more than 240 golfers hitting the tee boxes and greens at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin on Saturday as part of the 14th Annual Guy Davis Golf Tournament.
Hosted by the Roadrunner Foundation, the tournament and the pre-tournament banquet raise funds for all Angelina College athletic programs.
Several of the golfers were former Roadrunner players from various sports throughout the years, and many of traveled from out of state to be reunited with former coaches and teammates while backing the newest crop of Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners. Some of those latest student/athletes assisted in various roles around the golf course, giving their new fans an opportunity to meet and interact with them.
Foundation president Wes Welch noted how many of the day’s players have participated in nearly every other Guy Davis Tournament.
“It was another very good tournament,” Welch said. “Our sponsors did a great job helping us get everything together, and our participants made the entire experience enjoyable for everyone.
“I’m proud of how much this tournament has grown and of how many of these golfers make this part of their annual plans.”
Foundation members include Welch, Mark Wiedenfeld, Jack Kennedy, Stephen Liles, Josh Ridings, Austin Thigpen, Cody Turner, Wes Danner and Jason Purke.
The final flight leaders, team members and scores were as follows:
Flight 1: Team Herrmann (Gary Herrmann, Gary Robertson, Ryan Mosley, Chad Jurika and Ben Rose), -22.
Flight 2 (three teams tied at -19): CBTx (Bryan Cyr, Jeff Walker, Chris Caraway, Will Alvis and Bryan Harkness); Axley and Rode, LLP (Trent Cook, Chad Jackson, Jon Smith, Scott Davis and Todd Stevens); and Loving Toyota (Marcus Eubanks, Trae Gerard, Chris Watson, Ed Smith and Cory Denman).
Flight 3 (two teams tied at -25): Acme Brick (Lee Wallace, Eric Tarrant, Dustin Ford, P.J. Saunders and Brad Hill); and Double T&S Home (Scott Hinkelman, Micah Montes, Tyler Ruderman, Randy Lindley and Ashley Quinn).
