The deadline to turn in gifts for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree is fast approaching and numerous angels have yet to be adopted, according to the agency.
Community members have until Friday to turn gifts into the agency; the angels will be up for adoption up to that point as well, though angels adopted Friday still must have the gifts turned in by Friday.
“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” Salvation Army Capt. Cavon Philips said. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys.”
However, each year angel tags are left on the trees, gifts for adopted angels aren’t dropped off at the Salvation Army or they’re dropped off after the deadline — these are dubbed “forgotten angels,” he said.
Each tag represents a child or senior in need and specifies their age and gender. The program provides toys and gifts for more than 800 local children or seniors annually. But in years when the community has not adopted every angel, the agency’s volunteers are then tasked with selecting unassigned angels and figuring out gifts for them.
“We are so thankful for the numerous companies and individuals who make volunteering a tradition at Christmastime,” Philips said. “Donors, businesses and volunteers help create a lifetime of memories for children in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.”
