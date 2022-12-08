The deadline to turn in gifts for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree is fast approaching and numerous angels have yet to be adopted, according to the agency.

Angel Tree

The Salvation Army Angel trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior citizen in need this holiday season.

Community members have until Friday to turn gifts into the agency; the angels will be up for adoption up to that point as well, though angels adopted Friday still must have the gifts turned in by Friday.

