Schools to close Friday due to weather

By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News

Feb 3, 2022

Several area schools have decided to close on Friday due to the anticipated inclement weather.

■ The Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Zavalla, Huntington and Central school districts will be closed on Friday.

■ St. Cyprian's Episcopal School, the Presbyterian Early Learning Center and Pineywoods Community Academy will also be closed on Friday.

■ Groveton ISD will be closed and will use Feb. 18 as a make up day.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.
