Pictured from left, Randy Horn, Brookshire Brothers assistant store director; Rachel Farrell, Brookshire Brothers community relations specialist; Melissa Crager, Brookshire Brothers public relations & corporate responsibility manager; James Hagan, Anheuser Busch; Glen Tillar; Donny Barlow, R& K Distributors; Jimmy Day, R&K Distributors; Mike Yates, R&K Distributors; and Bobby Fadley, R&K Distributors.
Lufkin’s Glen Tillar was the winner of a 2022 Tracker Pro 170 boat through Anheuser Busch’s statewide text-to-win contest. Tillar accepted his boat at the Brookshire Brothers store on Frank Avenue.
“We love working with our incredibly generous vendor partners, like Anheuser Busch, to make days like this possible,” said Melissa Crager, Brookshire Brothers’ Public Relations & Corporate Responsibility Manager. “Mr. Tillar will really make a statement cruising across Lake Sam Rayburn in his new boat, and we’re thrilled we had a small part in making that happen.”
Tillar said the feeling he had when picking up the boat on Monday was “awesome,” and said of his chances of winning the prize bass boat, “never in a million years. Who would?”
The custom-wrapped boat, valued at nearly $20,000, was selected by the TRACKER Boating Center in Houston.
“We appreciate the TRACKER Boating Center in Houston for all their help with the promotion as they were valued partners,” said James Hagan of Anheuser Busch. “They have been fantastic through this process.”
