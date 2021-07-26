One person died and eight others were injured in a Sunday afternoon wreck on U.S. Highway 59 south of Lufkin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A 2017 Ford F-350 pickup traveling south on U.S. 59 had a tire blow-out, according to the DPS’ preliminary investigation, which caused the Ford to cross the center median, where it struck a 2014 Dodge SUV head-on. The Dodge collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car after its collision with the Ford, while the Ford hit a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup before coming to a stop.
DPS identified the driver of the Ford F-350 as Gabrila Godoy, 30, from Lufkin. She was transported to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin for treatment. Three child passengers traveling with her also were transported to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. They were identified by the DPS as an 11-year-old male, a 9-year-old female and a 4-year-old male.
The driver of the Dodge was identified by the DPS as Alicia Stephenson, 33, from Portage, Wisconsin. She was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston by medical helicopter for treatment. A 13-year-old female passenger traveling with Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Hannah Fowler, 31, from Diboll. The DPS said she was treated and released from the scene.
The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as Misty Denton, 46, from Lake Jackson, was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment, according to DPS.
A second crash between two vehicles stopped in traffic as a result of the first crash sent six people to local hospitals. That crash happened in front of the entrance to the Angelina County Airport.
That preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2015 Hyundai car stopped by the traffic from the first wreck was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge truck heading northbound. DPS reports the truck was traveling at an excessive speed.
DPS identified the driver of the Hyundai as Timothy Stanley, 30, from Woodville. He was transported to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment. Four passengers traveling with Stanley also were transported to the hospital for treatment. DPS identified them as Amanda McLemore, 35, and three child passengers.
DPS identified the driver of the Dodge as Terry Colquitt, 40, from Lufkin. He was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.
Both crashes remain under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.