Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved more than $931 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $100 million approved for the Lufkin District.
Angelina County was approved for a $63.1 million construction project that will upgrade U.S. Highway 59 in Redland. The main lanes of U.S. Highway 59 will be reconstructed along with the construction of new northbound and southbound frontage roads from FM 2021 to .34 miles north of state Loop 287 in Lufkin.
The project was designed and is being built to interstate standards.
U.S. Highway 59 serves as an evacuation route and the upgrade with enhance safety and mobility in the area. Longview Bridge and Road, LTD. Longview, will serve as contractor for the 2.5-mile construction project. No timeline for completion has been set.
Houston County was approved for a $31.9 million construction project for a bridge replacement on state Highway 7 at the Trinity River. R. Construction Civil LLC of Buffalo will serve as contractor for the construction project. No timeline for completion has been set.
More than $4.8 million was approved for districtwide safety improvements and hazard elimination in various locations. AR Brothers Construction Services Inc. of San Augustine will serve as contractor. No timeline for completion has been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.