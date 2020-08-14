Longtime Museum of East Texas executive director Helen J.P. McDonald, 70, died Thursday.
A lover of the arts and education and lovingly known to many as J.P., McDonald championed her cause of “cultural enrichment” to anyone who would listen. She began working as the museum’s executive director in 1991, and spent the next 30 years ensuring the museum offered a variety of quality programs, free of charge.
“I think it was a part-time job at the time, but she jumped right in from the beginning,” said Sherry Reinhardt, Museum of East Texas interim director.
A regular contributor to The Lufkin Daily News, McDonald wrote in a 2018 column, “The museum was founded in 1976 by the Lufkin Service League (now the Junior League of Lufkin) so families, especially children, would have the same cultural enrichment opportunities as those in urban areas. The museum’s primary mission has always been education through exhibitions of visual arts and humanities.”
That mission was her passion.
“She lived, breathed, ate, slept this museum,” Reinhardt said. “She loved what she did; she loved this museum with everything she had to give. She loved all the people who were associated with it. She embraced everyone, and so many people embraced her because of her enthusiasm for (the museum).”
Under her leadership, the museum instituted the immensely popular Festival of Trees, hosted each year during the Christmas holiday in collaboration with the Junior League of Lufkin; the Pumpkin Party, in collaboration with the Lufkin Fire Department; Art Camp, a summer-long program that teaches area children about painting, photography and a variety of art mediums; and Family Day in December.
“She was all about the children. She loved her children, and her Art Camp babies especially,” Reinhardt said. “She loved Art Camp and the Pumpkin Party because of that, she loved Festival of Trees and Family Day because the children loved it. The more she could do for the children, the happier she was.”
Her larger-than-life personality shone brightly, whether she was helping children create beautiful masterpieces during the summer sessions of Art Camp or out on the dance floor at the museum’s annual fundraising event, Dinner and Dancing Under the Stars.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of J.P. McDonald. She was a dear friend and mentor,” said Museum of East Texas board of directors president Aruna Bachireddy. “For more than 30 years, she led the Museum of East Texas and helped build it into the institution it is today. Through her personal warmth and her inspiring work, she enriched the lives of thousands of East Texans through art, music, friendship and learning.”
Junior League of Lufkin President Kimberly Graham said the volunteer organization has had a special, long-standing partnership with the museum.
“For 30 years, J.P. McDonald has been instrumental in fostering this partnership. From hosting our general meetings to taking on countless projects with the Junior League,” Graham said.
“Art Camp is one of the most notable projects that began as a collaboration between the Museum and Junior League under the direction of J.P.,” Graham said. “Since then, J.P. has continued to enrich the lives of children through Art Camp as well as educate our community in Arts through the work of the Museum. The Junior League of Lufkin is saddened by her untimely passing and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”
Outgoing president for the Junior League of Lufkin and Museum of East Texas board member Tracy Nichols said she had the pleasure of working closely with McDonald over the years.
“The love J.P. showed to me and to so many in the Junior League of Lufkin over the years is so immense that I can’t begin to describe it. We talked many times of all the great women that walked the halls of the museum before us, and now she will join them with a piece of her spirit forever in the museum,” Nichols said. “I always knew I was loved by her, like so many others. She let you know it every time you saw her, and she told you many times. The joy of working with J.P. and the knowledge I gained from her on the museum board throughout the years and as JLL President last year will be cherished forever. I will miss her so much.”
Museum Guild President Becky Cota echoed those same sentiments.
“J.P. McDonald, what an amazing legacy she leaves,” Cota said. “She was a woman like no other, so passionate about The Museum of East Texas, but even more passionate about the children and families that the museum served. J.P. was full of class and sass; she told you like it was and loved you deeply. She always greeted you with a smile and hug and sent you away with a kiss.”
Reinhardt agreed anyone who knew J.P. was loved by J.P.
“I don’t think I know anything different than anybody else knew about her. She was bigger than life. She was always encouraging, always concerned about everybody. We weren’t employees; we were friends. We were family.”
Funeral services are pending with Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.