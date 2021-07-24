The Fourth of July has come and gone. It was great to celebrate Independence Day again the way it ought to be celebrated — with lots of fireworks and American flags.
Mike Love & Associates deserve a great deal of credit for making our Lufkin July Fourth Celebration at Ellen Trout Park a huge success. It has become a tradition for Mike and his law firm to sponsor the fireworks, and they do a bang-up job.
You have to love a nation that celebrates its freedom and independence with its flag held high while having picnics and watching fireworks.
I believe Abraham Lincoln said he liked to see a man proud of the place in which he lives.
I couldn’t agree more, but I would add that on Independence Day, I like to see whole families waving American flags, eating potato salad and oohing and aahing at fireworks that light up the night sky.
Founding Father John Adams told his wife, Abigail, he believed Independence Day would “be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”
Adams would have been proud of America and Lufkin on the Fourth of July this year.
America is a beacon of freedom and hope to the world.
No matter how many of its citizens have been hypocritical in upholding that freedom through the years, America is still the last best hope of Earth. I think Lincoln said something about that too.
Speaking of the last best hope, I need to comment on our first responders, specifically the Lufkin Fire Department.
Lufkin firefighters are highly trained paramedics who provide emergency medical services in life and death situations.
You may have heard that city administration intends to recommend the Lufkin Fire Department cease emergency medical services outside Lufkin city limits at the first of next year.
The city council will make the ultimate decision in a public meeting. I don’t know how that will turn out.
But I have seen the facts and I want to make a few things clear.
First, whatever city council decides, the decision will not be driven by money. Lufkin emergency medical service is not a profit-generating business. It is a critical municipal service undertaken for the good of our residents. That service has long produced a deficit and will continue to do so whatever council’s upcoming decision.
Second, Angelina County residents outside city limits deserve a faster emergency medical response than the city can provide.
Our firefighters provide the best emergency care available, but the size and configuration of Angelina County make our response times too long to be safe for many county residents.
If we can get to a patient quickly, the prospects for a good result go way up — but we simply can’t get to county residents quickly enough.
This problem can be solved by staging ambulances at strategic places around the county. The city cannot do this, but the county commissioners court will have no trouble arranging such service.
Finally, you may be wondering about the timing of this issue. The county has always been the size it is now. Why consider ceasing countywide emergency services at this point in history?
The answer is we didn’t know until recently the troubling facts about response times in the county and the dangers associated with those response times.
We simply didn’t know that the average national emergency response time (from receiving a 911 call to arrival on scene) is seven minutes and our first responders cannot reach parts of Angelina County for 40-50 minutes.
We didn’t know there were times when all our first responders were spread throughout the county and unavailable for city emergencies.
We didn’t know that we are among the last cities in Texas trying to cover such a countywide area.
But we know these things now and we are concerned, especially for the safety of our fellow county residents who live outside Lufkin.
I commend the Lufkin firefighter first responders for doing an excellent job in difficult circumstances — for saving lives. But they cannot work miracles, and county residents need to know the facts so they can secure the emergency care they deserve.
