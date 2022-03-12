The sight of tricks and stunts and the sound of roaring V8s will fill the expo center next week as Bear Foot, Monster Patrol, Outlaw Wrangler and Tantrum roll into town.
The 2022 Mayhem Monster Truck Show — set for 7:30 p.m. March 18 and 19 at the Angelina County Exposition Center — also will feature King Krunch, Texas’ first monster truck celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
“It was actually in our family,” said Mike Stephens, co-producer of Extreme Monster Productions. “It was built by a family member and is owned by a family member now and has stayed in the family for many, many years.”
The drivers will be signing autographs at the Pit Party, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
“Anybody with a ticket can go down to the show floor and meet the drivers, see the trucks, see the quads — see a lot of the special things we have,” Stephens said.
Stephens said they try to do something different each year.
“We try to do our entrance a little something different every year,” he said. “Hopefully everybody will come out to see that. I think it’s a lot of Texas pride as well as pride for veterans and first responders.”
This year’ event also will include quad races and mini bike racing.
“They’re both great fun to see,” Stephens said. “The mini bike races are especially a lot of fun — to see a bunch of grown folks out there on these little-bitty, tiny bikes racing around the arena.”
Stephens said his favorite part about the show is seeing the kids light up when the trucks come out.
“Seeing people surprised that have never been to a show before and seeing the power and what the trucks do when they’re out on the show floor,” he said. “The jumps and doughnuts and wheelies — things that people wouldn’t expect a truck that big to do.”
Advance tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for kids ages 3-12 and free for children younger than 3. Cash-only tickets are available at Dupree Tire and Red Wing or tickets can be purchased with a credit card online at lufkinmonstertrucks.com. Prices increase at the gate.
