Resilience is defined by Mayo Clinic as being able to build skills to endure hardships. When something goes wrong, you are able to harness inner strength to help you rebound from a setback or a challenge.
Once again, our teachers are proving themselves resilient as they return to a new school year affected by COVID-19 and take on the challenge to adapt to difficult situations.
This includes a responsibility to see past those challenges and make each day meaningful by figuring out what needs to be done, make a plan and take action. Teachers are really good at this. Their super power is resilience and they are prepared to make the 2020-21 school year a great one for their students.
Part of that preparation is allowing students to see how the adults around them not only survive but thrive in times of adversity and change. St. Cyprian’s teachers are doing a great job of harnessing their fears and concerns about the new school year and rolling up their sleeves to make each obstacle something transformative for their class.
Previously, educators worked to make their classrooms inviting creative spaces that fostered collaborative work. Their top priority was an invitational and well-organized space allowing for student interaction and movement.
This past week, teachers were working to make sure their learning spaces could easily be disinfected, soft surfaces such as rugs, bean bags and decorative items were removed to keep from harboring germs, and desks and seating were arranged to allow for adequate distancing as well as face the same direction in the classroom.
Scheduling times for washing hands with soap and water while singing the birthday song twice and finding outdoor opportunities for students to access fresh air and sunshine has become a new passion and daily lesson plan notation.
No rugs for circle time or classroom meetings? Teachers are cutting up plastic nap mats to make sit-upon cushions that can be easily cleaned with disinfectant.
Allowing students to find their own special distanced spot in the classroom offers some personal responsibility to distance, yet continues to offer a group mindset even if spaced farther apart than normally expected.
What better space to enjoy a science class than outdoors? Another outside of the classroom teacher idea is reading in the shade of a tree or working some math problems on the sidewalk. Nothing better than sunshine and fresh air to put those germs on the run.
Choosing an alternate setting for any subject that continues to fit the guidelines for student safety during this time offers a welcomed break in the school day.
Home connections for learning using technology offer practice with positive outcomes. Skills are utilized that will become second nature for educators and their students carrying over not only back into classrooms, but across social and educational areas.
Changes that must take place are uncomfortable and out of sync with what a normal school day looks and feels like, but teachers will do anything to keep their students safe and able to have opportunities for successful learning.
Even when they have no control over their circumstances, when the teacher supply closet includes 6-foot measuring tapes, antibacterial wipes, gallon jugs of hand sanitizer and an abundance of disposable face masks, our teachers are up for the challenge and prepared to influence the situation in this unprecedented school year. They recognize there are challenges that are outside of their control requiring their “teacher touch” to be transformed into meaningful experiences for their students.
Nothing fits with what we imagined or anticipated when we picked up those teacher diplomas and walked across the university stage. Fortunately, we know relationships outweigh cute rugs, time in nature can become the most valuable teaching experience of the day and washing hands is always a good thing.
As we face guidelines and regulations that must be met to keep our schools safe and healthy places for learning, we remind ourselves that we are teachers, and we are resilient and eagerly anticipating this school year and the many positive opportunities it brings for students to learn.
