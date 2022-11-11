featured top story Marshall woman dies in auto-pedestrian accident in Redland By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Stacy Faison Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marshall woman died in an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 59, just north of FM 2021.The pedestrian, identified as Catalina Hartsell, 57, was pronounced dead on the scene by Allegiance EMS, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.“The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling south and struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway,” the report states.The driver, identified as 29-year-old Tyler Arnold of Nacogdoches, was not injured, according to the report.The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available. Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pedestrian Marshall Motor Vehicle Investigation Passenger Car Report Woman Accident Stacy Faison Author email Follow Stacy Faison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesComplex issues: Former tenants of Shadow Creek Apartments discuss why they movedFormer county commissioner indicted for sexually assaulting a childAngelina incumbents winBUSINESS ROUNDUP: The Downtown Scoop holding its grand opening todayWoman arrives at Angelina County Jail after resisting arrest, running from policeMedicare penalizing local hospitals for higher-than-expected readmission ratesElection Night returnsPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make 4 arrestsTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY’S SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY FOR ANGELINA COUNTYMan who made threats at SFA found not guilty by reason of insanity Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.