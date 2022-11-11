Automobile accident

A Marshall woman died in an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 59, just north of FM 2021.

The pedestrian, identified as Catalina Hartsell, 57, was pronounced dead on the scene by Allegiance EMS, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

