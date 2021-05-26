The Angelina Arts Alliance is thrilled to announce a brand new season of performing arts, education and outreach programs beginning in September at the Temple Theater, The Pines Theater and around the community.
The new season announcement will take place on June 4 at the Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday luncheon.
After a long and challenging year of not being able to operate at 100% capacity and many rescheduled performances, Angelina Arts has never been more optimistic about the future and excited to deliver world-class performances to our patrons.
And as always, you can expect something for everyone as we continue our commitment to present high quality, diverse performances for all ages, tastes and budgets. Residents also can expect a free community concert to take place as part of the city’s annual Heritage Festival in downtown Lufkin.
And we are not the only ones feeling the excitement about the return of live concerts. In fact, industry experts are predicting that 2022 will be a record-setting year for ticket sales due to the pent-up demand for live performances, and it is reported that the number of artists that will be touring in 2022 has doubled.
Along with 23 outstanding performances coming to Lufkin — not including our educational programs — Angelina Arts is also excited about a new spirit of collaboration with its community partners.
The recent performance by Bike Zoo at the Lufkin’s annual SpringFest and many other similar events are currently being planned in partnership with other cultural organizations in Lufkin. What’s not to love about that?
Our mission and vision are not only to present world-class performing arts and educational programs but also to foster and advocate for the cultural development of our community.
Our role is to infuse the arts to supplement existing events, to encourage collaboration and to support the LCVB’s efforts to draw visitors to our city. And we know, based on ticket sales, that people from all over Texas come to Lufkin to see our performances on a regular basis.
The theme we have selected for the new season at the Temple Theater is “Better Together.” This theme is timely and appropriate for two reasons. First, because the ability to gather together makes experiencing the live performances so much better, and second, that when we work together as a community to achieve common goals, it makes our city a better place to live, work and play.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is truly grateful to the many individuals, businesses and foundations that stand with us together to make our mission possible and support our vision of creating a cultural destination in Deep East Texas.
We truly are ‘‘Better Together.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.