Angelina College freshman Bailey Frenzel recently was named to two separate All-American lists (the NFCA and NJCAA lists) as a second-team All-American. Frenzel set several new program records and was the conference Player of the Year in 2022.
Bailey Frenzel’s very good year just got even better.
The Angelina College freshman recently landed on two separate All-American lists: The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) lists. Frenzel becomes just the second Lady ’Runner in program history to make both lists in the same season.
These honors arrive after the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School alumnus earned Region XIV Player of the Year, South Zone Player of the Year, 1st-Team All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference honors after a record-breaking inaugural campaign in 2022.
Frenzel led her team and the conference in hitting with a .503 batting average, a .568 on-base percentage and a whopping .921 slugging percentage — all three new program marks.
Frenzel and teammate Sara Mayes each slammed 17 homers (tied for second for the single-season mark). She drove in 64 runs and collected 76 hits — good enough to lead the team in that category.
Frenzel finished with three multiple-homer games in 2022. She had a five-RBI game against Galveston College to go with a pair of four-RBI games along the way.
Frenzel, a health and science major at Angelina College, is the daughter of Kimberly and Edward Frenzel.
