Tuesday is East Texas Giving Day. We encourage people across the Texas Forest Country to visit the website associated with the effort — EastTexasGivingDay.org — and consider donating to one or more of the nonprofit organizations that are participating. They could certainly use your help.
The purpose of East Texas Giving Day is to bring the region together on one day and as one community, raising money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits. The initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation, provides citizens an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits that serve our many communities.
Now it’s our turn to give back ... literally: Early donations started on April 4.
During a time when money is tight for so many, we know it isn’t easy to find the means to donate. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others.
East Texas Giving Day presents an opportunity to support local nonprofits with any extra cash. And by picking nonprofits that have found matching funds, donors can double the amount actually being donated. The minimum donation being accepted is $10.
The event runs from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and is online only.
East Texas Giving Day is a wonderful idea, one organized by the East Texas Communities Foundation. The nonprofit corporation serves 32 counties in East Texas, including ours, and has distributed in excess of $118 million in grants over the past 30 years. It manages more than $131 million in charitable assets and has established more than 400 charitable funds. The foundation’s mission is to support philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their long-term charitable goals.
Donations are tax deductible and can be made to single or multiple organizations with the ability to donate in a single transaction. In addition, donors can be sure their personal information is protected. East Texas Communities Foundation will not share contact or other private information with anyone or any organization other than the receiving nonprofit. And if the donor chooses to have their donation remain anonymous, no personal identifying information will be shared with the nonprofit.
In 2021, 250 nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day, collecting more than $2.8 million in donations.
Many of the 295 nonprofits that have signed up this year for the one-day fundraising effort are in the Tyler and Longview areas, but there are 23 participating agencies in Angelina County. Many are solely supported by donations, so anything they receive is important and appreciated.
Those organizations include The Salvation Army of Lufkin, The Men’s Fieldhouse, Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Neighborhood STRONG, Salvation Animal Rescue, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, Angelina Beautiful/Clean, Angelina College Foundation, Angelina County Child Welfare Board, Blessing Bags for N.A.C. (Nacogdoches and Angelina counties), The Coalition Inc., East Texas CancerAlliance of Hope, Family Crisis Center of East Texas, Humane Society of Angelina County, Jeepin for Jesus, KSWP/KAVX Radio Station, The Mosaic Center, Sarah’s Hope Charitable and Education Foundation Inc., Seasons of Hope Center, Top Ladies of Distinction Inc., The History Center and the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library.
In addition, there are 22 celebration pages established by individuals who have a connection to one of these nonprofits — they work or volunteer with the nonprofit or were on the receiving end of a helping hand in a time of need. There are 111 celebration pages set up across the 32 counties the East Texas Communities Foundation serves.
We support all of these local organizations — along with others on the lengthy list of participants — and we hope they benefit from the East Texas Giving Day. The East Texas Communities Foundation has tried to make it easy for people across the region to achieve their charitable goals by using a credit or debit card at EastTexasGivingDay.org.
Philanthropy builds community and changes lives, according to the foundation’s website. That’s why we always urge our neighbors in Lufkin, Angelina County and the rest of the Texas Forest Country to donate to worthy causes in our region, and efforts like the United Way and East Texas Giving Day make it easy to do so. We hope Tuesday’s online fundraising effort is an overwhelming success.
No donation is too small and every donation is appreciated. Visit etfc.org to learn more about East Texas Communities Foundation.
