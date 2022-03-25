I’ve heard there’s a reliable test to see whether one is old or young.
If you fall and the people around you laugh, you’re still young.
If you fall and the people around you rush to your aid, you’re officially old.
I work around young people, so it was only a matter of time before I put that test to a test.
I was shooting pics of our women’s basketball team. Those were posed photos for our website and other media, so we were in a room with a backdrop. For some of the pics, I sat on a chair to get a better angle. I stood up to shoot a different angle, and I guess the girls thought I was finished with the chair. One of them moved it away. When I tried to sit back down, I flat busted my booty.
There it was: The moment of truth. Would they laugh like they would if it had been one of them? Or would they try to rescue the old fart sprawled on the floor?
They didn’t laugh. They came to my rescue looking all worried that I’d broken a hip or something.
Dang it. I’m officially old.
A few days ago I spent time covering a high school baseball game. I was hanging out in the dugout shooting my pics and taking game notes, and I stepped on a bat handle I hadn’t noticed. Nearly busted my booty again.
Did anyone laugh? Nope. Bryce Acosta, an athletic trainer, even removed the bat for my own safety. Guess he didn’t want to have to treat a broken hip.
Yup. No matter how childish and immature I tend to be, I must look my age (plus some) to those around me. And I know I should appreciate their concerns, but it comes across as “respect for the elderly.”
I ain’t ready for “elderly” yet, and it’s those same kids’ faults.
See, I spend a ton of my time around young people. I absolutely love being with them in the classroom, at games or wherever.
The problem? They’re pretty good at making us older folks forget our age. Last year, I was helping my son-in-law drag some wood out of his truck. We’re jamming to his music, having a great time when I grabbed a log and jumped out of the back of the truck — just like he was doing.
Every knee and back injury I’ve suffered in my 60 years just screamed at me when I hit the pavement. No, he didn’t laugh at me. He ran over and checked me for a broken hip.
Same thing happens on the golf course. I play with another son-and-law and his brother. Carter and Sterling are still youthful and flexible. The can contort in all directions when swinging a golf club, and they snap right back in place like Gumby.
Then I get up to the tee box and try the same thing, and one can almost hear the busted springs popping out of my body like an antique pickup falling off the blocks. By the 18th hole, I’m putting my way up the fairway, and I ain’t just talking about my golf ball.
I guess the sensible thing to do would be finding playmates closer to my age. Folks with whom I could commiserate about gimpy knees and rickety backs.
But dang, those kids are just plain fun. They’re why I refuse to listen to any other old fogies griping about the younger generations. I can tell from listening they’re not around those youngsters enough to see and hear what I’m fortunate to experience. Sure, today’s youth have some strange behaviors (I know if I tried one of those weird Tik-Tok dances, I’d break another hip). They say and do stuff completely foreign to most people my age.
Know what they remind me of? Me, back when people laughed if I fell and busted my behind.
Yeah, we oldsters had our weird days, too, and if we think back far enough, we’ll remember how much we loved knowing how our actions were driving the old people crazy. We’re just fortunate to have lived long enough to forget how much fun we had being different. Keeping our parents shaking their heads was its own pastime.
Yes, I remember those days, and every day I’m around these kids is a reminder of how I was way back then — and for me to keep my mouth shut and let ’em be kids. If I’m lucky, I’ll get to soak up some of their enthusiasm, their joie de vivre. They’re just plain fun. Getting older comes with enough problems. I’ll take all those giggles and immature behaviors I can get. I’ll chew bubble gum in the dugout with ’em as long as my teeth don’t fall out.
At the very least, hanging around all those kids offers another advantage.
I’ll have someone there to pick me up before I break a hip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.