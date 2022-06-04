Though school is out for summer, a number of districts and organizations in Angelina County will be continuing to make sure no child goes hungry throughout the summer. Here is a list of feeding programs that will take place over the next few months:
Lufkin ISD
LISD will be serving breakfast and lunch from Monday-Thursday this summer at a number of locations. All the locations will be closed July 4 and 5.
Meals will be served at Lufkin High School starting Tuesday through July 14. Breakfast will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Slack Elementary will serve meals starting Wednesday through July 14. Breakfast will be from 8-9 a.m., and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals will be served at Herty Primary through July 14. Breakfast is from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch is from 10:50 a.m. to noon.
Burley Primary will serve meals Wednesday through July 14. Breakfast will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Diboll ISD
Diboll ISD’s summer feeding program will start Monday and run through July 8 with the possibility of being extended, according to Kerri Sanford, the district’s child nutrition supervisor.
“Meals are for any child 18 and younger and must be eaten on site this year as USDA did not extend waivers for picking up meals,” she said.
Breakfast will be served at both the junior high school and the high school from 8-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11-11:30 a.m. at the high school, and from 12-12:30 p.m. at the junior high.
Community
First United Methodist Church, in conjunction with the Don Boyd Basketball Camp, will be serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday, running from Wednesday to June 23. From June 27-30 the camp will only be serving breakfast. Breakfast will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals will be served at First Christian Church Tuesday-Thursday starting Tuesday through July 14. Breakfast will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.
Lunch will be served at the City of Lufkin Parks & Recreation building from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12-16.
Lunch also will be served from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting Monday and running through July 15 at Jones Park and Chambers Park.
Those sites will be closed July 4.
Christian Information and Service Center
CISC will be serving meals via a summer feeding drive-thru from 9-11 a.m. every Friday beginning on June 10 at the CISC Annex.
Participants do not have to be a client of CISC to get food, but a report card must be shown for each child along with proof of residency in Angelina County. Participants also are being asked to bring their own baskets to gather food.
Kurth Memorial Library
In conjunction with its 2022 Family Summer Reading Program, Kurth Memorial Library will be distributing a meal and a snack Monday through Friday through Aug.5 for students 18 and younger.
Lunch will be served after the 11 a.m. activity, and a snack will be served after the 2 p.m. activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.