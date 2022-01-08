As you read this, I am on the road, driving with my daughter back to Kentucky so she can start the spring semester of her junior year at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
My husband and I empty nesters.
As we recently celebrated her 21st birthday, I asked myself: How did this happen so fast? How did we get here so quickly?
I think back to her elementary school days. The class parties, the coloring projects, the fall festivals and Christmas programs. But once she was in middle school and then high school, it seems time really flew by. Homework, tests, class trips, golf tournaments, college applications and visits, and so much more.
Everyone tells new parents to enjoy the time with their babies because they grow up so fast. And while we hear it, we really don’t listen. Don’t believe it. That is until it happens to you. That your baby is no longer a baby. No longer a toddler. No longer a child or even a teenager.
A friend and I were emailing a week or so ago and I mentioned I enjoyed seeing the social media posts of her two children. And, of course, I said enjoy these days, they go by fast.
Her reply to me: The days are long, but the years are short!
Wow.
I had not quite put that thought together but, looking back, that is really what happens. We are so caught up in every day’s struggles we forget to enjoy them. School year after school year goes by. That is how we measure time. Getting to each summer until graduation and then a whole new life begins. A new normal.
So by the end of day today, she will be 800 miles from home, and I will be headed home to my new normal.
There have been many who asked how I could let her go so far from home. How could I not? She earned academic and golf scholarships that pay for the majority of her education.
So, for the next four months, I will be texting, talking, FaceTiming. Trying to stay connected while she grows, learns and plans for her future.
Who knows what the coming summer will bring. Several internships are being explored, none of which are in Lufkin; they are at least in Texas.
So, the next time someone says enjoy your time with your kids (or maybe your grandkids), stop and think — yes, this is just a moment in time, and tomorrow will be different as will next week and next month.
They do grow up. The moment you are in right now won’t last long. Take it from an empty nester.
