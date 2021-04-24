In the search for a new assistant baseball coach, the Angelina College Roadrunners reached out to a familiar face — one with extensive experience and knowledge of the game at every level.
Seth Spivey, who played for current head coach Jeff Livin and the Roadrunners from 2011-12, has been named the program’s new assistant.
Spivey, a Brenham High School product, was a 10th-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers organization in 2014. He played all nine positions in his five-year minor-league career, earning Mid-Season All-Star status at Spokane of the North West League — once as a catcher and once as a second baseman. In 2016, Spivey won the league’s Home Run Derby.
In addition, Spivey was named an MLB.com organization and Baseball America All-Star in 2014. With the Frontier League in 2017, Spivey’s squad finished as league champions as Spivey earned three separate Player of the Week awards, culminating in his All-Star selection.
In his two years as a Roadrunner, Spivey was a 2011 JUCO All-Star and a 2012 All-Conference selection. A hard-hitting, slick-fielding infielder, he led the ’Runners to the NCAA Region XIV tournament in 2011.
From Angelina College, Spivey signed with Abilene Christian University, earning Lone Star Conference Honorable Mention honors, along with the 2014 Southland Conference 2nd Team Catcher honors. He earned his degree in Kinesiology from ACU in 2014.
Spivey’s high school career also generated numerous accolades. The three-year letter winner was an All-State Tournament catcher in the 2010 state tournament. He was an All-District utility player, an All-Houston and All-Brazos County selection and a 2009 state semifinalist. Spivey also was chosen to participate in the Houston Area Coaches All-Star Game.
Spivey’s coaches and mentors had this to say about the young coach:
“Seth is a “player’s coach.” He relates to each player and treats them with respect. He is interested in developing the whole person, which includes skills relevant for winning baseball games, a competitive spirit and most importantly, good sportsmanship/citizenship.”
Spivey is the son of Sheila and Marty Spivey.
