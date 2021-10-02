I have a voice for newspaper. Yes, the old adage is someone has a face for radio, which I might also have depending on who you ask, but I definitely have a voice that is better seen in words than heard over the airwaves.
Despite that, I continue to torture the good listeners of the Merrell in the Morning show, hosted by Danny Merrell on KYKS, many Friday mornings as I accompany reporter Jess Huff on the air to talk with Danny about the local stories Jess and reporter Kayley Freeze have in Friday’s paper and coming up in the weekend edition.
Danny is kind enough to encourage me to keep coming back. We have great conversations about local news and events, encouraging people to pick up the paper to find out more about what is going on right here in our community.
We are a community newspaper and helping our friends and neighbors is important. We have the opportunity through Danny’s show to talk through some stories so residents can learn more about how stories develop and even why we cover some stories.
But one recent morning we were lamenting about where the summer had gone and how we were ramping up for the United Way campaign when I realized 20 years ago — on Sept. 11 — I was preparing to kick off the fundraiser as the campaign chair. It was my responsibility to be sure we not only met the goal but exceeded it — like we had for the 53 years before.
Volunteers were gathered at the chamber, chatting about whom they were assigned to visit about donating, when we learned about the airplanes hitting the twin towers in New York City.
As we all stood around watching the tragedy unfold on a TV someone had rolled into the room, I remember looking around and wondering what it all meant to us. Despite it all, we completed the meeting and headed out to begin fundraising.
And then the requests for donations for 9/11 victims, survivors and emergency crews began pouring in. Which, absolutely, I wanted to do along with everyone else I knew.
But what would that mean for our Angelina County United Way fundraiser and all of the other nonprofits that raise funds in the fall?
I won’t sugarcoat it, I was nervous. I did not want to be the first campaign chair to not reach the goal. This was too important to not make our goal, but at the same time the need for financial help in New York was great, too.
Within a week I had learned there was no reason to be nervous. As every nonprofit in Angelina County knows, our friends and neighbors take care of one another. And despite having a national tragedy to take care of, they also made sure they cared for those living nearest to them.
The goal for the United Way campaign of 2001 was an aggressive one, but the volunteers’ devotion and the generosity of the community to not only meeting the goal but exceeding it was clear.
We well surpassed the goal that year — which just further highlights why I love living in this community.
So I invite you to take a chance this coming Friday morning and to tune in to the Merrell in the Morning show and find out just how much of a voice I don’t have for radio. We will be on between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m., with Danny and his amazing voice talking about local news and events.
