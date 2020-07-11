The Lufkin Daily News recently launched its new mobile app. To celebrate, the media company has been running a daily drawing in July. Readers who register for the exclusive contest on the app have a chance to win an American Flag kit. For more information, readers can download the app at the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, and enter the contest using the LDN app.
Week 1 winners include:
D. Chock — Lufkin
S. Bizzell — Lufkin
K. Hartnett — Lufkin
D. Blakemore — Diboll
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.