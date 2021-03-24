I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our team at Woodland Heights Medical Center. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause.
We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality health care services.
The arc of life is always present in a hospital, but its frailty has been very clear this past year. Tens of thousands of patients received the medical care they needed thanks to our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, lab techs, housekeepers, food service workers and other providers who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe environment. Our family of caregivers put aside their personal fears and concerns and came to help every single day, with bravery and courage.
More than a thousand babies took their first breaths and we celebrated with their moms. More than 180 walked away in better shape and in much less pain than when they came in for their joint replacement surgery.
With pride and relief we cheered hundreds of patients who left for home after beating COVID-19. But there have been times of sadness too, as our caregivers helped patients transition at the end of life and comforted the loved ones who grieve for their loss.
Helping people get well and live healthier is rewarding work, and we are grateful for the trust every patient places in us. During this past year especially, Woodland Heights has been shown so much love and generosity from this community, and we can’t say thank you enough. From the many organizations, churches and individuals who have fed our team, prayed for them and supported them in so many ways ... there are truly too many people to list and too many blessings to count, and we could not be more grateful.
We value our relationship with Lufkin and Angelina County. The more than $2.6 million in taxes we paid last year support critical infrastructure such as first responders, schools and roads. Wages and benefits for our provider team generate buying power for local goods and services and help drive the local economy. And we deliver care for our most vulnerable residents, last year providing more than $51 million of charity and uncompensated care.
Led by a local administration and advisory board of community leaders and physicians, we are putting our resources toward increased medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to our patients, including a new orthopedic surgical table and other equipment upgrades. Some of our physicians are now offering telemedicine, making it easier than ever to see the doctor from the comfort of home.
And speaking of doctors ... delivering medical care during a global pandemic has required teamwork at the highest level, and doctors are fundamental to this effort.
Doctor’s Day is coming up on March 30. Please join me in recognizing the heroic work of all physicians. The COVID-19 pandemic has called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this highly infectious disease.
On March 30, and every other day, we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for patients. Let’s be sure they know how grateful we are.
In closing, hope is on the horizon as COVID-19 vaccinations are underway. We look forward to a time when we can all gather. Until then, keep up the safe practices — wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and regularly wash your hands. By following these simple acts we can do extraordinary things.
