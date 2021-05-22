Seems reports denying a tornado had touched down near Lufkin this week were overblown.
Unconfirmed reports were phoned in to emergency dispatchers around 3:50 p.m. Thursday of a tornado that had touched down on state Highway 103 east, was no longer on the ground and was headed to the Redland area, according to scanner traffic.
The Lufkin Daily News published that information on its Facebook page, where photos were soon being posted, as well as comments varying from those who believed it was a scud cloud to others reporting minor damage.
A little more than an hour later, Lufkin emergency management issued a press release stating they had not found any damage and that the National Weather Service had not had anything on radar to indicate a tornadic storm, chalking the event up to no more than “strange looking” clouds.
“NWS officials said the storm system was ‘too weak’ to create tornadoes,” the release stated.
The NWS reversed course on Friday, however, after preliminary storm survey results from its Shreveport, Louisiana, office showed an EF-1 tornado had touched down west of Lufkin between 3:25 and 3:31 p.m. The estimated peak winds were 100 mph, the path length was 2.6 miles and the maximum width was 75 yards, the results state. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The NWS preliminary storm survey is as follows:
“This EF-1 tornado began on the south end of a large property along Old Bonner Road and tracked north-northwest for at least an estimated 2.5 miles through rural areas of northwestern Angelina County.
“The bulk of damage was observed in the aforementioned property in which the tornado began with the damage mainly confined to scores of trees either uprooted, having trunks snapped, or losing large branches. One outbuilding did receive minor damage on the outskirts of the tornado on this property.
“It is worth noting tornadic damage extended as far as the eye could see south of the south boundary of said property although access to survey farther south was unavailable via road networks.
“The next downstream location was across Blackburn Switch Road where a narrow swath of EF-0 tree damage was observed. This was judged the ending point due to lack of access farther north.
“Finally, it is worth pointing out our track assessment went across a private road to a hunting camp and it is assumed the tornado tracked across western portions of this camp, although lack of access did not give the survey team an opportunity to confirm this assumption.
“A special thanks goes out to the Angelina County Emergency Management office for their assistance in the survey process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.