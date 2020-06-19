Dad got a new shotgun, and I — a snot-nosed kid — wanted to shoot it.
He’d gotten a brand-new 12-gauge, and my little trigger finger was itching. He’d taught me at a young age to shoot a .22 rifle, but I hadn’t graduated to the big booms yet.
I bugged the crap out of him about it. He tried telling me it might me a little much for me to handle at the time, but I wasn’t hearing anything he had to say.
So he caved. I thought I’d won. Boy, was I surprised.
Dad took me out into the yard, loaded a shell into the shotgun, cocked it and handed it to me. Then he pointed to a branch in the very top of a tall tree and dared me to hit it.
I packed the butt against my shoulder, sighted up the barrel to the branch and squeezed the trigger.
When that sucker went off, the kick sent my scrawny little self flying. My glasses went one way, the shotgun another and the rest of my body in an entirely different direction.
After the old man finished laughing up his guts, he said all he’d seen were “(butts), glasses and elbows.” It took me a while to figure out why he’d wanted me to shoot up instead of at something nearer the ground. He already knew what would happen.
Later, I wanted to jump out of a barn loft into some hay below. We’d hauled off the bales, but there was still some spread around the floor. I’d climbed a ladder and wanted to practice my flying skills by sailing out of the loft.
Dad said it wasn’t a good idea. I pestered him until he caved.
My flight ended in a crashing heap. From the top of the loft, it sure looked like there was more of a hay cushion than there really was. Smashing face- and belly-first onto that thin layer proved the error of my ways. I thought I was dead. I thought Dad was gonna die laughing.
It took me a while, but I realized he hadn’t “caved” on any of my requests. He just figured his stubborn, ignorant son was only going to learn the hard way.
I don’t know if he developed that particular teaching method just because I was so stubborn or because it’s just the way he was. Either way, it was pretty effective — after the fact.
There were so many more lessons he tried to impart verbally, and I pretty much ignored every one of ’em. He tried telling me to keep my “foot out of that four-barrel” when I drove my truck too fast. Telling me didn’t work. I had to smash my truck into an immovable object before it occurred to me he was right.
He warned me about relationships, too. Mostly to be careful and to take them slowly. Did I listen? Nope. I dove into some of ’em the same way I dove off the barn loft, and many were the times I got knocked flat with glasses and (butts) flying.
Dad’s highly effective teaching method stuck with me after I became a parent. When my youngest daughter wanted to learn to ride a bike, she pitched a fit when I told I wanted her to wear a helmet and knee pads. Her big sister didn’t wear the stuff any longer, so Jordan didn’t see why she should.
A better father might have tried a different tactic, but I’m my old man’s son. I let her go, watching her ride into a ditch and crash into a mailbox. She got a little banged up, but she learned. Next time out, she wore the gear.
My dad-teaching genes have carried over into my careers in the military and in education. I’ve worked like crazy with younger folks, guiding, cajoling or whatever to lead them to success. But I’ve also stepped back when I realized they weren’t listening, and I’ve allowed them to smack into their own mailboxes. Message received — usually.
For a long time, I thought my father was a genius who’d invented the “Teaching the Hard Way” method. Then I met other dads and heard their stories — sometimes from their own kids. The original advice could be anything from “You really need to change the oil in your car before it burns up” to “You probably shouldn’t marry that person.” Advice offered to save pain, only to realize the pain was going to serve as a far more effective teacher. Soft hearts and hard heads don’t really go together.
Sure, there are moms out there willing to use the same approach. However, my own mom would try a little harder to get me to check myself before I wrecked myself. She couldn’t stand to see me bust my booty and experience failure and/or pain.
Dad? He’d try, but his effort only extended so far before he stepped back and watched the show. To his credit, he’d always ask me afterward what I’d learned. Once I straightened my glasses, wiped off the blood and gotten some air back in my lungs, I’d tell him.
With Sunday’s Father’s Day approaching, I’ll tip my cap to the dads who teach the hard way. It’s not easy (no man wants to see his child hurting) but it works. To those dads’ children, I’d offer a word of caution. If Dad gives in easily, he may not be “caving.”
He may just be preparing himself for the show sure to follow.
If you’re not gonna listen to him, at least buy him some popcorn.
And as soon as you can breathe again, wish him a Happy Father’s Day.
