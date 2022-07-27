Summer is wrapping up, and it will officially be “back-to-school” season in just two weeks.
Kids all over East Texas are dismayed and parents are frantically looking for one more family activity to close out the summer. Look no further than your own backyard to the perfect summer staycation.
From exploring the beauty of The Pineywoods to relaxing downtown to going wild at the Ellen Trout Zoo, your family will be falling in love with Lufkin.
DAY ONE
#Love Lufkin: Take a walk in historic downtown Lufkin and explore trendy boutiques, one-of-a-kind antique finds and art galleries filled with local treasures.
Upscale yet cozy: Have a relaxing night out sitting on the patio of Restoration Bistro, located in the historic Hotel Angelina in downtown Lufkin. Restoration is the ideal place to enjoy delicious gourmet food and some of the finest wines.
DAY TWO
Fuel up to start your day: Go were the locals go for pancakes, bacon and grits at Lone Star Charlie’s. Trust us, you’re going to need to fuel up before you take off exploring all the city has to offer.
Live for the day: Experience Lufkin’s amazing museums and hands-on learning centers including the Texas Forestry Museum, which offers numerous interactive exhibits from preschool through senior adult about the heritage of forestry and sound forestry practices. The Texas Forestry Museum is a fun place for the whole family to look at the past, present and future of trees — how we grow, harvest, transport, process and use trees in our daily lives.
Blast from the past: Ray’s Drive In is a family owned 1950s-style burger joint operating in Lufkin for the past 60 years and has one of the best burgers in Texas. Car hop, dine in or pick up, locals and travelers alike are drawn to Ray’s Drive In for its mouthwatering Ray’s Special hamburger and a vanilla Dr Pepper.
Get outside: More of an outdoor family? No problem! Explore the natural wonders of Lost Arrow Biking and Hiking Trail. The trail is a 5.17-mile backcountry-type trail that is ideal for hiking, trail running, biking and nature observation, fully within the city of Lufkin’s Kit McConnico Park. The trail features hills and six bridge crossings over streams weaving throughout.
Dine with the locals: When you walk up to Stringer’s Lufkin Bar B Q, you know you’re about to experience something special, even if it’s your first time. There are layers upon layers of hidden gems — on the walls, on the tables and even on the ceiling beams. Relics from times past — some from more than 70 years ago when the Stringer Family first opened. Stringer’s Lufkin Bar B Q has been passed down over three generations since first opening its doors in 1950. Situated in the heart of town, it’s a true Lufkin landmark.
DAY THREE
What’s brewing: Your favorite cup of coffee and made-from-scratch pastry is the perfect way to prepare for a full day of enjoying the East Texas scenery. Standpipe Coffee in downtown Lufkin is a relaxing start to a fun-filled day.
Get wild: Acclaimed as one of the finest small city zoos in the nation, Ellen Trout Zoo provides homes to nearly 800 wild and exotic creatures from around the world. At the park, you can ride a miniature pre-Civil War train replica around the lake and through the beautiful pine trees. Ellen Trout Zoo is the wildest place in town and your place to connect to the natural world.
Full flavor: Tia Juanita’s is a cool, funky place with great food, drinks and a relaxed atmosphere. Come out and enjoy the original Texicajun restaurant.
No matter what you plan to do this summer, the most important thing is to just have fun and do it as a family. Remember to take plenty of staycation photos and take it to the “gram” at #VisitLufkin.
The bottom line: The best vacations for your family are the ones you take them on.
