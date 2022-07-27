Summer is wrapping up, and it will officially be “back-to-school” season in just two weeks.

Kids all over East Texas are dismayed and parents are frantically looking for one more family activity to close out the summer. Look no further than your own backyard to the perfect summer staycation.

Tara Hendrix is the director of tourism and marketing for the city of Lufkin. Her email address is thendrix@cityoflufkin.com.