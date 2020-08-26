The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Hurricane Laura to "an extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Hurricane categories are rated using the Saffir-Simpson Scale, which measures a storm's sustained wind speed. A Category 4 hurricane has 130-156 mph winds and causes "catastrophic damage."
"Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft reports Laura has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," a post from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration states. "Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding is expected along the northwest Gulf Coast tonight. Little time remains to protect life and property."
Reports from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 145 mph with higher gusts.
"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles," the NOAA post states. "Tropical-storm-force winds have reached the coast of Louisiana and an observing site at Eugene Island recently measured sustained winds of 39 mph and a gust to 64 mph. Some additional strengthening is possible this afternoon, and Laura is forecast to remain a Category 4 hurricane through landfall tonight. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes over land."
An "unsurvivable" storm surge of up to 20 feet is in effect for much of the Texas and Louisiana coast. Angelina County remains under hurricane warning as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana. The National Weather Service is a branch of NOAA.
"Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area tonight and Thursday with catastrophic wind damage expected where Laura's eyewall makes landfall tonight," the NOAA post states. "Tropical storm conditions are moving onshore of the coast of Louisiana within the tropical storm warning area and are expected to reach the coast in the hurricane warning area later this afternoon or evening. Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday."
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the center of Hurricane Laura was located about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and was moving toward the northwest near 16 miles per hour.
"A gradual turn toward the north-northwest and north is expected later today and tonight," the post states. "On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday."
Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5-10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast from western Louisiana to far eastern Texas and northward into much of Arkansas, the NOAA post states.
"This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding," the post states.
The next NOAA advisory is expected by 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the Facebook live NWS update will be held at 4:30 p.m.
