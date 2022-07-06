NACOGDOCHES — The Stephen F. Austin Department of Athletics recently announced Richie Bruister as the seventh head coach of the Ladyjacks softball program.
“We are thrilled to welcome Richie, Kim, Cole, Anna Claire and Logan to SFA and Nacogdoches, SFA director of athletics Ryan Ivey said in a press release. “Throughout our search we were determined to find someone that would be able to continue the success and momentum built over the last couple of seasons. It was clearly apparent to everyone throughout the search process that Richie has what it takes to move our program forward.”
Bruister said he is excited to get started.
“I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my family, Dr. Westbrook and Ryan Ivey for giving me this outstanding opportunity to be a Lumberjack,” Bruister said. “I cannot wait to get my staff built and to start building upon the recent success this team has had. The family atmosphere and excitement surrounding SFA Athletics was very apparent when my family and I visited Nacogdoches and we knew we wanted to be a part of the Jack family.”
Bruister joins SFA from Texas A&M-Commerce where he compiled a 231-116 record in seven seasons. In 17 seasons as a head coach, Bruister sports a 577-313 overall record.
The Lions completed the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a 16-7 record overall, and a 5-3 record in Lone Star Conference play. The Lions never lost to an unranked team during the 2020 year. The Lions finished the season as the second-ranked team in the nation in fielding percentage, while also ranking in the top 25 in the nation in ERA as well as walks and hits per innings pitched.
It is the third consecutive season that the Lions have been among the top fielding teams in the nation, as they finished 2018 ranked 11th in fielding percentage and led Division II in fielding in 2019.
Before being named the head coach at A&M-Commerce, Bruister was the head coach at Texas Woman’s University from 2009-13, establishing the Pioneers’ program as not just one of the best in the region, but in all of Division II. He had a record of 183-97 in his five years in Denton, including four consecutive appearances in the Lone Star Conference Championship and three trips to the NCAA tournament.
In the 2013 season, Bruister led TWU to its best season in program history, notching 51 victories en route to sweeping both the LSC regular season and tournament titles. The team ranked first in the NCAA South Central Region and went undefeated in four home tournament games, advancing to the NCAA Division II Softball National Championship for the first time in program history. Texas Woman’s was ranked as high as sixth in the nation in 2013 as Bruister was named Coach of the Year by both the Lone Star Conference and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Bruister came to Texas Woman’s after a successful five-year run as the head softball coach at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas from 2004-08. The Lady Reddies compiled a 163-93 record under Bruister after posting a 46-143 mark in the five seasons prior to his arrival.
Before his tenure at Henderson State, Bruister worked for three seasons (2001-03) as the Assistant Softball Coach at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi. He got his start in coaching with student assistant coaching stints at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi, and Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. Bruister received his associate’s degree from Hinds in 1997 and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in 1999 and his Master of Science degree in 2000 from Mississippi State. He and his wife, Kim, have three children: Cole, Anna Claire and Logan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.