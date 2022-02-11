We’ve had our warnings. Shoot, the movie “The Terminator” should have been enough to get our attention. Machines are gonna rise up and wipe us out eventually. It’s just a matter of time.
I know it’s true, because lately I’m losing every battle against machines — specifically, anything related to technology. Somehow, the Terminator has me confused with Sarah Connor. “It absolutely will not stop ... until you are dead!” (Or helpless.)
Nothing serves as a bigger reminder of our dependence on technology like an episode when something just decides not to function any longer. And when the failures come in waves, it feels like I’m standing on a battlefield with a spear when the enemy is hitting me with lasers. It ain’t a fair fight at all.
My first attack came from a laptop. It’s not old, and it’s been great for the two years I’ve had it — but when that puppy decided it was tired of me working it so hard, it just rolled over and died. One day it’s fine, the next I’m hearing from our tech crew that the machine had transitioned to the computer afterlife.
Talk about a helpless feeling. I’d have offered to try mouth-to-mouth if I knew where a computer’s mouth is located.
Thankfully, our crew is way smarter than I am. Through a ton of effort on their parts, I was able to retrieve my stuff over a period of a couple of days. For those days, however, I felt completely worthless. I couldn’t do any of the things I do all day, every day. How did I ever reach a point in my life when any type of machinery at all could rule every move I make?
The Great Computer Crash kicked off a rash of other attacks — all within a span of a few days. My printer at home chose to stop printing and serve as desktop décor instead. My Wi-Fi router went wonky. No, man, it’s cool. It’s not like I really need the internet for anything — like maybe teaching internet classes.
The robot attacks just kept happening. My 20-year-old alarm clock, of all things, decided it was time to stop telling time. It made its decision while I was sleeping (and didn’t bother warning me), so I nearly overslept the next morning.
Really? A dead alarm clock?
My email jumped in on the action. I wrote up an important story the night before, sent it out and forgot about it. A couple of days later, someone called and asked me when I was gonna send the story. I checked my email, and sure enough, there was the stuff just hanging out in the “Drafts” folder instead of where I’d sent it. Guess its alarm forgot to wake it up.
Then — you can’t even make this stuff up — I was using the self-checkout at a grocery store when the scanner thingy I was using got really hot. I showed the guy working there, and he took it from me before I could burn down the store. The thing had chosen the moment I touched it to immolate itself. I moved to a regular checkout line, and — again, you can’t make this stuff up — the lady ringing up my orders stopped and stared. Her computer/register had just gone blank and refused to reboot.
What the...? Am I carrying some weird magnetic force field around guaranteed to wreck machinery?
I can’t believe how a guy as old as I am could fall into such a trap. I depend on some form of electronic wizardry for way too much of my daily life. Heck, I can’t remember the last time I looked at a paper map. I use the GPS on my phone, which is pretty reliable. Except for the time it got confused by some road construction and sent me packing way off in the wrong direction. I mean, until then, I had no idea Houston was so close to Puerto Rico.
I don’t use paper calendars any more, either. Got my handy-dandy calendar on my cellphone, and it even gives me reminders. Most of the time. I once missed a really important meeting simply because my old phone had crapped out on me, and my new one completely ignored my info. Accident? Whatever. It’s the launch of the Robot Revolution.
Nowadays, we’ve got electronics doing everything for us — and, in some cases, to us. I laughed at the lady who posted about her Roomba (those electronic vacuum cleaners that just run around the house all by themselves) going over where her dog had accidentally pooped on the floor. When she got home, the poor woman had a trail of stinky stuff winding all over her house. You ain’t gonna tell me that Roomba didn’t know what it was doing. I bet it giggled electronically.
After all this, they want us to get behind stuff like self-driving cars? Sure, why not? What could possibly go wrong?
Technology is great and convenient — until it suddenly ain’t any more. Then is when we realize how dependent we are on all of it and how helpless we can be without it. Our most minor activities become major issues once something we use every day checks out of this world on us.
There are tomes of science fiction books and reels of sci-fi films warning us about the upcoming Great Robot Wars.
Get ready. They’re coming to get us.
I really don’t like my chances one little bit.
