Gums at Diboll

Herbert Gums breaks away from the Jasper defense in this Nov. 10, 2017, game. Gums finished the night with 173 rushing yards on 22 carries.

 Lufkin Daily News file photo

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State defensive tackle Herbert Gums doesn’t say much, but he has a quiet confidence, according to defensive line coach Frank Maile.

“I think he knows what he’s capable of,” Maile told reporters on Tuesday. “He doesn’t say anything unless he’s asked, and he’s a ‘yes sir,’ ‘no, sir’ kind of person, but every now and then he sneaks in a joke.”