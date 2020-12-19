Manhattan Fine Dining will be offering a free Christmas Eve dinner for 500 from 2-4:30 p.m. for the 13th year in a row.
Owner Destin Sabani said the meal will be spaghetti and meatballs and will include a cookie donated from Grandough Bakery and Chick-fil-A.
“People don’t know how much need there is in the community, and I’m just trying to do my part,” Sabani said. “This is not a big deal. It is just one time, one meal, but every little bit helps.”
The response is always wonderful, he said. People are grateful and happy, and he enjoys being a part of it.
This year, the restaurant will be serving people outside for social distancing because of the pandemic. Sabani said the need is likely even greater, making this the year his restaurant must continue this outreach.
“This year is going to be the year to act,” he said. “People are losing jobs, starving, children are at home with no bread, no food, it’s terrible. Hopefully this will help a little.”
He said he so appreciates the volunteers he receives. His own grandson, a junior in high school, and a few of his friends will be volunteering on Christmas Eve.
“I have a lot of volunteers,” Sabani said. “People volunteer from all over. They ask me every day what to do, I want to come and help.”
Sabani said he hopes the restaurant and the community will survive this crazy situation and something good will come of it.
“I’m trying to help whatever I can, as much as I can,” he said.
