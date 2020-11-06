NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Ladyjacks released their 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday afternoon, signaling the return of basketball to Nacogdoches. The 26-game schedule features 10 non-conference matchups in addition to a 16-game SLC slate.
The Ladyjacks began the day as the consensus top pick for the Southland Conference title in the annual preseason coaches poll.
They will open the season in Katy at the MTE Tournament. The Ladyjacks will face Ball State, New Mexico and Louisiana-Monroe on November 27-29. SFA will face Jackson State in the home opener Dec. 3, followed by a matchup with an opponent to be decided on Dec. 5 and a non-conference matchup against Southeastern Louisiana on December 8.
“This year has been very challenging in trying to put together a schedule,” Ladyjack head coach Mark Kellogg said. “There have been so many moving parts and that trend may continue from time to time throughout the season. At the end of the day, we do like the schedule and think we will have opportunities at home and on the road to learn more about our team. This schedule will certainly test our team in different ways and ultimately prepare us for Southland conference play.”
The Ladyjacks’ big non-conference matchups take place in short succession against Houston and Auburn on Dec. 11 and 16, respectively. Home tilts against UT-Tyler and Texas Southern close out the new year.
SFA’s conference schedule puts the Ladyjacks up against New Orleans (Jan. 2) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Jan. 6) at home before three straight road games against Central Arkansas (Jan. 13), UIW (Jan. 16) and Northwestern State (Jan. 20). SFA hosts Lamar on Jan. 23 then travels to Abilene Christian on the 27th. Sam Houston State comes to Texas’ oldest town on Jan. 30, while road tilts against New Orleans (Feb. 6), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Feb. 10), Lamar (Feb. 27) and Sam Houston State (March 6) break up home games against Central Arkansas, Incarnate Word, Northwestern State and Abilene Christian.
The Southland Conference Tournament is in Katy from March 10-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.