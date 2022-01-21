Way back in the ’80s, I spent a Saturday playing in a softball tournament in California. I was stationed on a Marine Corps base, and occasionally we’d get time to participate in the civilian recreational league nearby.
The tournament in which I participated ended pretty late that night. I’d parked in a secluded section, not realizing there was no lighting available there after dark.
As I walked up to my truck, I found two guys who had smashed my window and were in the process of stealing my stereo. It wasn’t a massively expensive system, but I’d saved my hard-earned pay for a while just so I could afford it. I hadn’t even had it two whole weeks. Yup. I was a little mad.
The thieves didn’t hear me approaching, and I happened to have my equipment bag over my shoulder. I then made what was in hindsight a pretty dumb move.
I took out my bat and commenced swinging. I mean, I ended up with more hits in the parking lot than I’d gotten all day on the softball field. Both guys fled the scene, probably (hopefully) to the nearest emergency room.
When the complex’s security guard showed up, he laughed when he found some “Chiclets” on the pavement near my truck. One of the thieves was gonna have to eat with a straw for a while, the guard giggled. Then he told me I’d just won some free tools, since the two heathens had forgotten to take theirs while fleeing.
A better person would look back with maybe a little shame at committing such an act. I wasn’t a better person then, nor am I much of one now.
Feeling the impact and hearing the screams remains one of the most satisfying moments I can remember. Pretty demented, right? Yes, what I did could be argued as wrong, but I still tell myself that had those idiots stayed away from my stuff, nothing would have happened.
Fast forward to about a month ago. Mere days before Christmas, I opened my banking app to check my balance, and I almost lost my own teeth. Someone had hacked my debit card while running up nearly $400 in Uber rides ... in San Francisco.
First of all, what the heck were they doing that needed so many Uber rides, and second, why the heck didn’t they invite me? Sounds like they were having a blast. I’d have paid for the rides if I’d been with ’em.
Dude. Do you know how broke I am? You couldn’t use your hacking skills on some rich dude?
I contacted my bank, Verabank, and thankfully they were able to resolve my issue within a few days. Nevertheless, I had to get a brand new card, which meant I had to make a whole bunch of changes. Talk about a pain in the butt.
Barely a week later, I had friends reach out to let me know my Facebook account had been hacked. Someone was trying to steal my identity.
Dude. Seriously? Do you even know how boring I am? If you’re gonna steal an identity, I’d think you’d find someone a whole lot more interesting. Here we go again. Gotta find a new password that’ll take me another five years to memorize.
Those hackers are the only reason I remembered the stereo theft/softball bat incident. Sadly, as I realized I’d been hacked twice, my bat-swinging arms started to itch. I’m glad my bank was able to take care of me, and I’m glad the worst I had to do with my social media account was come up with another password.
But if you’ve ever been the victim of this kind of stuff, I bet you know exactly why all I really wanted was a few minutes alone with the culprits. It’d be cool if they were charged with a crime (if they’re ever caught), but it wouldn’t quite offer the same satisfaction as a few bat swings accompanied by some painful screams Sorry, not sorry.
Those hackers, scammers and thieves are relentless. Who the heck are these people, and why can’t they find something better to do? One report said the average hacker is “male and under the age of 34” and “still living at home without gainful employment.” A percentage of those claim hacking as their sole source of income. And some of them seem mighty proud of their skills, conveniently forgetting that an intelligent thief is still just a scummy thief.
Further, other reports claim folks suffer financial losses in the high millions as a result of the hacking and scamming.
Companies are spending lots of time and money training employees in an effort to protect businesses, but we regular people have to do the same. A search for “protective measures from hacking and spamming” offers a long list of ways to protect ourselves. I’m good at following my employer’s guidelines for work purposes, but I’m embarrassed to say I’m guilty of a lack of personal diligence at times with my own devices. You can bet your booty I’m about to get better at it.
I highly recommend taking the time to look at your stuff, whether it’s your computer, tablet or even your smart phone. Do your research and see how many ways you’re making yourself vulnerable. It’s one thing for a thief to break in and steal from us; it’s another thing for us to leave the doors unlocked to make it easier.
Brush up on your personal security measures for sure.
Maybe then you won’t feel a need to swing a bat at anything other than a ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.