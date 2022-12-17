EDITORIAL: Our Turn: Holiday visits with aging parents can spark concerns about their mental and physical health; discussions are needed to determine whether it’s time for us to step up and take care of our loved ones as they once did for us
As families reunite during the holidays, some adult children will be seeing their aging parents for the first time in a while. And some of these adult children may find themselves worried about their parents. Are they suffering from health problems? Are they still mentally sharp? Is it time to start thinking about long-term care options?
The holidays and their aftermath are the busiest time of year for long-term care admission, according to Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius and an authority on retirement planning, long-term care and financial health.
“Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, families get together and many are seeing Mom or Dad for the first time in months,” Orestis says. “Some will discover that their parent’s health has declined and he or she should not be left to live on their own any longer.”
Seniors want to remain independent as long as possible. The last thing they want is to become a burden on their family, whether physically or financially, Orestis says. As a result, some will try to avoid discussions surrounding their health, mental capabilities and the possibility of the need for the assistance. Family members also may be inclined to avoid these difficult — but necessary — conversations.
The need for long-term care can be brought on from a sudden event including a fall, stroke, advancing dementia or other health-related malady. Or it can slowly creep up over time; without realizing it, one or more loved ones have become caregivers.
It’s all a part of the cycle of life. Just as our parents took care of our every need while we were growing up, there will come a time when we’ll take care of their needs as they age.
Orestis offers a few things for those who are concerned about aging parents to be on the lookout for:
■ Physical deterioration. Be aware of potential signs such as significant weight loss, balance issues and falling, and loss of strength and stamina. “You might also see loss in what is known as ADL — activities of daily living,” Orestis says. “That includes such things as the ability to dress, eat, shower or use the toilet independently.”
■ Mental deterioration. It’s easy and tempting to blow off loss of memory or confusion about names, dates and locations as just a “senior moment,” he says. “But cognitive deterioration is an important warning sign that you should be on the lookout for dementia and Alzheimer’s. These conditions can worsen quickly and can lead to many physical breakdowns and safety issues.”
■ Lifestyle deterioration. Maybe your parent was one of those sticklers for the adage “a place for everything and everything in its place,” but now the home isn’t kept so neatly. “You may even encounter things that are oddly out of place, such as a house plant in the refrigerator or pots and pans in the bathtub,” Orestis says. “Even more concerning, you might see signs of physical damage because they crashed the car into a fence or the wall of the garage, or there are burn marks on the kitchen wall from a flash fire. It’s important to remember that long-term care is not only a matter of health care, but also a matter of safety.”
Confronting the fact that a loved one has transitioned from being independent to dependent — in one way or another — can be difficult. But if it becomes clear that professional long-term care is needed, families should discuss a plan for making that happen. After that, the conversation should take place with the family member in question, and they may be apprehensive, resistant or — as some of us have experienced — downright ornery about it.
“That conversation should be handled with compassion and delicacy,” he said. “Emphasize that not only will this move improve their health and safety, but there will be numerous opportunities for social activities, games, art, entertainment and great food.”
The key is for the family to come together and look for the signs that care may be needed, then formulate a plan, communicate effectively with your loved ones and “change the perspective about long-term care from a negative to a safe, healthy and enriching experience in the continuing journey of life,” Orestis says.
Some Lufkin Daily News staff members are already navigating this process with their aging parents. We hope our readers will take the time this holiday season to assess whether their loved ones might need a little extra help and care as the life cycle comes full circle.
