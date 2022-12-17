As families reunite during the holidays, some adult children will be seeing their aging parents for the first time in a while. And some of these adult children may find themselves worried about their parents. Are they suffering from health problems? Are they still mentally sharp? Is it time to start thinking about long-term care options?

The holidays and their aftermath are the busiest time of year for long-term care admission, according to Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius and an authority on retirement planning, long-term care and financial health.