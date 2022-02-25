If you’re one of TV’s talking heads looking to boost ratings, or a political member trying to stir up a crowd, you might be inclined to summon the most dramatic interpretations possible to get a reaction from your listeners.
We listeners can almost understand it. After all, the speakers want to make sure they’re getting their messages across, no matter how they choose to deliver them. They get paid tons to spout off on just about anything.
But can we dispense with some of the comparisons to historical tragedies?
Sure, the pandemic has created a measure of upheaval we comfy Americans have never experienced. We’ve had the lockdowns, and we’ve had the mandates for both masks and vaccines. Yes, those were strange issues creating hard times indeed.
However, more than one speaker has somehow connected our current situations with the Holocaust.
Excuse me. What?
The mass extermination of more than six million Jews is “just like” the mandates? The years dragging the planet through World War II are the same as a business requiring its employees to get a vaccine? Masks are “the new yellow stars” Jews were forced to wear, according to the mouths that roar.
Sure, because Anne Frank hid in her attic just because she didn’t want to wear a mask, right?
One political hopeful — a pretty famous guy — posted an image of needles in the shape of a swastika. ’Cause asking people to protect themselves and those around them through vaccinations is tantamount to genocide? What am I missing here?
Yet another political figure decried the tactics of those forced to enforce some of the mandates. She referred to them as the “Gazpacho Police” — you can’t make this up, and how in the world did she ever get elected? — when trying to invoke Hitler’s Gestapo. Yup. The poor employee standing at the door of a business, or working security, while simply doing what he or she is told by management — namely, to deny entry for anyone not wearing a mask — ranks right up there with Heinrich Himmler, head of the Gazpacho Police and a regular soup Nazi.
In fact, pretty much anyone tasked with carrying out mandates suddenly (according to the roaring mouths) is a card-carrying Nazi.
We’re also getting a rather large dose of using the word “tyranny” to describe any situation in which a person feels his or her rights are violated. Got fired for saying or posting the wrong thing about your job? Tyranny! Can’t just show up and cause a peaceful protest to turn not-so-peaceful? Tyranny! Can’t act out without actual consequences?
Tyranny!
Sounds as if their definition of tyranny is “not letting me do anything I want.”
It’s not just a virus causing the speakers to speak out the wrong ends of their anatomies. There have been published examples of those butt-speakers comparing professional sports to “slavery.” If an athlete is making millions for playing his or her respective sport, I’m thinking he or she has absolutely nothing in common with any of the slaves to which the speakers are referring. What some of the owners are doing is wrong when it comes to the way they treat their employees. I just don’t see how it compares to the slave practices about which we’ve learned.
Wildfires come from Jewish space lasers — this according to the Gazpacho Police lady — and windmills cause cancer (and interruptions in our bodies’ 5G service). COVID vaccines have a microchip installed as a modern version of the Bible’s “Mark of the Beast.” If the TV people shout loudly enough, and bug their eyes out big enough, they’re almost believable. Almost.
The speakers go from trying to make a point through dramatics to sounding ridiculous in their histrionics. If it’ll scare somebody, they’re gonna say it.
Some may call their proclamations “misinformation.” The rest of us seem to recall the same kind of deception back when it was known as “liar, liar, pants on fire.”
Lying is enough of a problem. Pulling out all the hysterical stops in order to enflame the listening masses is asinine. If they insist on comparing the Holocaust to anything, why don’t they mention Mao Zedong’s regime (between 40 million and 70 million people exterminated) or Stalin’s purge (between 23 million and 50 million dead)? Those atrocities have far more in common than our modern-day soup police.
It’s because to get a desired reaction — one of hysteria — requires as dramatic a presentation as a speaker can summon. Much like a 5-year-old comparing timeout to a life sentence in prison, the speaker will blast a hyperbolic version of an event just because he or she can. Making real comparisons would require a little more reading into world history, and ain’t nobody got time for that when there’s an audience to incite.
Let the scaremongers say what they’re gonna say. Let ’em get paid all kinds of money to do nothing more than speak out their exhaust pipes.
Those who want to listen can do so and react however they want.
It would just be great if they could find a more realistic way of fanning those flames.
For some historic events, there are no comparisons.
Making such correlations deserves a visit from the Gazpacho Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.