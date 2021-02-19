If you are reading this, you are seeing it in our e-edition on either your computer or your phone.
And while we apologize you are not receiving Friday’s printed issue today, it’s due to a series of unfortunate and unprecedented events beyond not only our control but a lot of others’ as well.
Because of the freezing temperatures and a lack of water in the city, we cannot run our press. We have a sister paper printing both the Friday and weekend editions, and both will be delivered to you Sunday morning. Unfortunately, Sunday’s issue will not include the Entertainment Guide. We had to forgo it this week. However, it will be available online.
Instead of Friday’s paper today, you will receive Wednesday’s paper. We printed it on time this week but could not deliver it due to the icy, unsafe roads. The original idea was to provide you the Wednesday paper with your Friday paper. However, as with the best laid plans, we are now unable to print due to a lack of water. You see, the press cannot print without water and solid water pressure. Something I just learned, too.
The good news is we continue to produce local news every day and upload it as it happens, and most likely several times a day, just like we always have. Our newsroom is working hard to make sure we keep you up to date on not just the weather but all of the concerns affecting your daily life, including electricity and water issues, COVID-19 vaccinations, closures and anything else you need and want to know.
And, since we cannot deliver a printed paper to you until Sunday, our online news will be free to everyone. There will be no log-in needed to go onto The Lufkin Daily News’ website to read the latest information. And we will continue to offer it free until we are back up and running at full speed and providing you both a print and online edition.
Because the city’s water was depleted Wednesday afternoon due to freezing and lack of electricity, we had to shut down the press. And to top it off, the freeze took out our metal water line that brings water into the building, which means even if we had plenty of city water and pressure, we can’t get it into the building. The part needing repair is not available locally, so we have to wait for it to be shipped here. Fingers crossed it will be here early next week or we will go get it if road conditions allow.
So here we sit, with the manpower and electricity to produce the news but no way to print it.
Today, subscribers will find their Wednesday paper delivered by our trusted carriers, and on Sunday you will have delivered your Friday and weekend edition.
We’re not skipping a beat. We may be a little behind, for now, but we are not letting you miss one day’s edition.
If you want Friday’s issue before Sunday, please go online and you can see the full e-edition. We know not all of our subscribers go online, but we hope you can access the paper for a short time or have someone help them see those items they need.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are all in this icy and cold journey together, and we will make it through, together, supporting and assisting one another the way this community does with every issue we encounter.
In the meantime, please continue to check out our online issue and look for breaking news alerts and the daily paper delivered to your email inbox. The news will keep coming, even if it’s not in print right now.
