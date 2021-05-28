Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved more than $271.5 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $12.1 million earmarked for projects in the Lufkin District.
Angelina County was approved for bridge replacements on FM 2497 totaling $5.2 million. The work will be in two locations, at Cedar Creek and Cedar Creek Relief, at the estimated costs of $2.6 million for each location. There has been no timeline for completion set.
Nacogdoches County was approved for a $5.4 million bridge replacement project on state Highway 21 at Atascoso Creek. No timeline for completion has been set.
Sabine County was approved for a bridge maintenance project on FM 83, FM 2024 and U.S. Highway 96 estimated at a cost of $1 million.
Work on FM 83 will be at Housen Bayou Relief at an estimated cost of $259,687. FM 2024 will be at Housen Bayou at an estimated cost of $253,197. Work on U.S. Highway 96 will be at Devil’s Ford Creek at an estimated cost of $482,263. No timeline for completion has been set.
A $311,290.55 project also was approved for intersection improvements at a location in Angelina County and four locations in Shelby County.
These improvements will include upgrading signal detection equipment on U.S. Highway 69 at FM 326 south in Angelina County. Improvements in Shelby County include installing a traffic signal on U.S. Highway 96 at Foster Road, installing flashing beacons and illumination on state Highway 7 at FM 139, installing flashing beacons and illumination on U.S. Highway 84 at state Highway 7 and upgrading signal detection equipment on U.S. Highway 84 at state Highway 7.
As these projects begin, motorists are urged to obey all signage and stay alert for closures, moving equipment and workers. Obey all work zone speed limits. Fines double when workers are present.
For information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
