A humanitarian aid project of Buckner International hopes to guide hearts to provide soles for East Texas children in need.
Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls is asking community members to donate kids’ shoes for its Angelina County drive.
Donation bins are at locations around Lufkin including the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Regions Bank-Lufkin Main, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, First Baptist Church, Fitt Life, Commercial Bank of Texas, Brookshire Brothers Corp., McWilliams & Son and Lufkin Coca-Cola.
All donated shoes and socks for children and teens must be new, and sizes youth 1 to adult 9 will be accepted. Cash and online donations also are accepted and will help provide new shoes as well as cover distribution costs.
On July 15, all community partners will transport their collected shoes to the Shoe Marathon event at Buckner Children and Family Services in Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The donated shoes will then benefit children served through the Junior League of Lufkin’s Back to School Bonanza July 30.
Marisa Phillips, senior director for family pathways at Buckner Children and Family Services, said she encourages people to donate because it is an easy, meaningful, tangible way to make sure children in the community can have a good start to the school year.
“They’ll be feeling good about themselves and be ready to show up, meet their friends, be sociable and learn,” she said. “With the situation going on right now, the economic issues facing a lot of families, it’s a quick and simple way for parents to take their kids, purchase the shoes and the kids understand what it is they’re doing when they donate.”
Phillips also said Buckner is extremely grateful for the support the community provides.
“We’re always so overwhelmed with our community’s generosity on this,” she said.
The full list of drop-off locations can be found online at buckner.org.
