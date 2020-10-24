Striking quickly and precisely, Toni Esteves — otherwise known as The Texas Copperhead — works her way around the pool table hitting each ball in order as she practices nine-ball.
Before COVID-19 shut much of the world down, Esteves was touring the nation, playing in the Women’s Professional Billiard Association, where she ranks 58th in the world. She first went pro in 2017 after playing for more than a decade in a pool hall and with her coach, the late Russ McEntire.
Esteves was diagnosed with breast cancer in her second year of playing professionally.
“In March I had my surgery, in April they put in a port (a device that goes into her chest to help administer medicine without causing her veins to collapse) and in May I began (chemotherapy),” she said.
Esteves’ daughter helped her to shave her head on Mother’s Day, both working through laughter and tears, she said. Her son joined the Army National Guard and was gone a lot while she battled cancer, but he took every opportunity he could to come see her, she said.
Her doctors — Dr. Bramham Reddy and Dr. Sid Roberts — encouraged her to continue playing pool even as she faced the scary diagnosis, Esteves said.
“All of my doctors told me that if there’s something you enjoy doing, don’t stop doing it,” she said. “Don’t put your life on hold, don’t stop living.”
She went on three or four tours in 2018 — she could remember Louisiana, Michigan and Virginia. She met Janet Atwell, the 11th best player in the world, on her first regional tour that allowed her to go to the WPBA in 2017. Atwell won second at the regional tournament while in the middle of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
“I didn’t do so well, Ut was my first year at a regional tour and I was like, ‘I can’t keep up with these ladies.’” After seeing her do that after what she was going through, I was like, ‘You have no excuse,’” Esteves said.
“Patients often have an idea that if they have cancer they must feel bad, or they can’t do anything,” Roberts said. “With breast cancer patients in particular, though there may be times during certain aspects of treatment where there could be some physical limitations, often patients feel fine and can continue to do their normal work and activities.
“Psychologically and spiritually, it is important to maintain as much of a routine as possible. That helps patients realize that life — the life we enjoy and want — goes on, even during treatment.”
Atwell was the first call Esteves made when she received her diagnosis in 2018.
Traveling and playing was tough, she said. Tournaments would wear her out, especially after playing for an hour or more while she continued to undergo treatment. But the support she received from her doctors, the American Cancer Society and the women in the WBPA helped her to remember to be positive, even as she faced some dark moments.
“I let myself go to a dark place maybe three times just here by myself. ‘Oh, poor me. Pitiful me,’” she said. “You can’t do that. You have to stay positive. You have to have faith and stay positive.”
Roberts agreed, saying doctors are able to cure more than 70% of cancer patients, and with early breast cancer, that cure rate skyrockets to 90%.
“Patients must realize that even though the diagnosis may be scary, the results are really good,” he said. “Just knowing the facts can be really reassuring. Getting the right information from the right places — your physician, the American Cancer Society — can be very helpful.”
“I didn’t want to come out when I first started losing my hair, and (the American Cancer Society) found wigs for me that actually looked so much like my hair a lot of people didn’t even know,” Esteves said.
She laughed about when her hair finally started growing back and how she didn’t want the world to see her wig going askew as she played. So she stopped wearing wigs and had fun with her short hair.
Esteves has hung pictures of the women she played with and who supported her through her fight against cancer on the wall of her billiards room. She focused on their photos as she listed off the countless women who prayed for her.
She was one of four from Texas who played in the WPBA in 2018, and one of the less than a dozen from Texas who have ever played.
“It’s a dream, that’s one thing that my story is — don’t give up on your dreams, keep doing what you’re doing,” she said. “There’s always something to be thankful for, always, always something to be thankful for.”
Pool got Esteves’ out of the house and kept her spirits up.
On her last day of treatment she was sitting in the back of the room because she didn’t want her snoring to wake everyone up. A man sat and laughed with her because he sat in the back for the same reason.
On Nov. 26, 2018, Esteves rang the bell in celebration of being cancer-free.
Esteves said it was a bittersweet moment because she could see all the other people still battling cancer and she wished they were all ringing the bell with her.
“I’ll never forget that day,” she said. “And then on that day I started my radiation. I finished my radiation on December 21, I was adamant that I wanted to be done before Christmas. So we got all that done and finished during Christmas.”
In January 2019 she began taking a chemo pill, which she will have to do every day for five years. This pill weakens her immune system, but she takes it in hopes that she will never have to worry about breast cancer again.
“It’s not guaranteed that it’s not going to come back,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down the association because it pulled women from all over the world — so the top players in 2020 are picked based on 2019 performances. Outside of working, Esteves has stayed home and practices on her professional-grade pool table or teaches her grandchildren how to play.
Because she continues to take chemo treatment, her immunity is low. So she and her husband take extra precautions to keep her safe.
“My husband wears his mask, he works out on the road, he’s so worried about bringing home something,” she said. “I tell him that if he gets sick he’s going to stay out in the RV.”
She can’t imagine the way people undergoing treatment while the pandemic spreads through the U.S. feel and hopes they get through it safely.
Esteves’ advice for those battling cancer was to:
■ Pray;
■ Have faith;
■ Talk to people and ask for help; and
■ Don’t let yourself go to dark places.
But her biggest piece of advice for women was to never miss a mammogram, early detection is key, she said.
“Don’t put it off,” she said. “Mine was found in less than a year from my last mammogram.”
