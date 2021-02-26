Lufkin police have arrested Darren Dewayne Thomas Jr., 29, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting of 23-year-old Brandon Larue, of Lufkin.
Larue was wounded in the upper chest in a 5 p.m. Thursday shooting in front of a mobile home in the 600 block of Knight Avenue near the intersection of Lubbock Street.
He was released from a local hospital Thursday evening and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Thomas was taken into custody shortly before noon Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477 to remain anonymous.
The press release states the department is only releasing limited details to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is ongoing.
Thomas has been arrested for disorderly conduct, aggravated robbery, assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance in Angelina County in the past.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Thomas had not been booked into the Angelina County Jail.
